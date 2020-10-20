 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   If you purchased marijuana from the "N-Bliss", a state-licensed dispensary near St. Louis last weekend, it may have an added ingredient. MOLD   (news-leader.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those idiots were supposed to add ergot fungus and they used mold instead? You can't get good help these days.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
N-Bliss sound like the feeling crackers get when they use the N-word and their brains release serotonin. That's why they get mad that they can't use it anymore.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh

/It just gives it a more earthy taste
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now with Penicillin!'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else liked agricultural mold spores?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harmonic Discord [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The literally just started sales on Saturday. They are the first, and so far, only dispensaries in the area.

/Have my card
//But didn't buy anything from there, the price is insane
///I forgot what the 3rd slashie is for
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't really say whether it's a visible amount or if it's something that can only be detected in the lab. Big difference there. Most people in the growing/processing side are trained to watch for mold and avoid mold growth, but some does slip by. OTOH it's hard to avoid microscopic levels of growth. Someone is going to catch some shiat over that and it sucks to be them.
 
Harmonic Discord [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: They don't really say whether it's a visible amount or if it's something that can only be detected in the lab. Big difference there. Most people in the growing/processing side are trained to watch for mold and avoid mold growth, but some does slip by. OTOH it's hard to avoid microscopic levels of growth. Someone is going to catch some shiat over that and it sucks to be them.


Yeah. Considering it's the first sales, I would have thought the lab would have tested thoroughly. I forgot the name of the grower, but I guess it's possible they hired too many inexperienced locals when getting the Missouri operations going.
 
Harmonic Discord [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harmonic Discord: khatores: They don't really say whether it's a visible amount or if it's something that can only be detected in the lab. Big difference there. Most people in the growing/processing side are trained to watch for mold and avoid mold growth, but some does slip by. OTOH it's hard to avoid microscopic levels of growth. Someone is going to catch some shiat over that and it sucks to be them.

Yeah. Considering it's the first sales, I would have thought the lab would have tested thoroughly. I forgot the name of the grower, but I guess it's possible they hired too many inexperienced locals when getting the Missouri operations going.


Oh I can't read. They don't have to test for mold, just for the byproducts.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The famous Black Merta?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I enjoy cheese and salami that's covered in mold, why not reefer too?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DHSS also said officials were using the constitutionally mandated seed-to-sale tracking system to notify "all facilities, patients and caregivers associated with this product batch." Authorities asked everyone who might have bought flower from the batch not to use the product until an investigation could be completed.
"A well-regulated program allows for this type of quick action so that we can protect patients," said Lyndall Fraker, Missouri's marijuana program director. DHSS also said that an "initial visual inspection" of the rest of the batch subject to complaint "has not indicated a concern," but that additional lab testing is being conducted.

Sounds like the system is working precisely as intended to me.

It's not like any other farmed plant has ever had anything nasty that slipped past quality control. Looking at you, E-coli tainted salad!!
 
Harmonic Discord [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Back in the sixties as long as it still burned it was fine.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How about airplane fuel and oil soaked weed from Lower Merced Pass Lake?

Little bit of mold never hurt.

i1.wp.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size


http://activenorcal.com/remembering-t​h​e-time-it-rained-6000-pounds-of-mariju​ana-on-yosemite/
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Little bit of mold never hurt.


It killed a cancer patient who was on medical cannabis. It is, incredibly sadly, one of cannabevets favourite "SEE: POT KILLS PEOPLE!!" moments of all time.
 
