 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chronicle Herald)   New Canadian warship has a few issues on its first sea trials...military communications didn't work, fresh water system didn't work, motor diesel generator cooling system didn't work, and gosh darn it they left port without the POUTINE   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
12
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

248 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are alot of features for a canoe.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the bus service in De-toilet back in the 80s..........
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why Canada would even bother with much of a military.   I figure they'd just assume the US would step in if anyone ever tried to invade them.

But given the state of the US now, yeah, can't depend on that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I wonder why Canada would even bother with much of a military.   I figure they'd just assume the US would step in if anyone ever tried to invade them.

But given the state of the US now, yeah, can't depend on that.


Can't be sure Don isn't going to invade because he ran outta syrup for his pancakes
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I wonder why Canada would even bother with much of a military.   I figure they'd just assume the US would step in if anyone ever tried to invade them.

But given the state of the US now, yeah, can't depend on that.


They have a massive coastline, and they need to protect their interests, which don't always coincide with those of the US, not to mention that for most of the rest of the world the US has spent the last 4 years proving that they can't always be trusted. Besides, Canada has a respectable (if not quite as storied) military tradition.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
HA, same as the pos tender I was on. A WWII repair ship that couldn't even fix itself. The shrimp boats had to tow us back into the harbor 'cause we broke down. Sea trials? Yeah, a machine gun that just goes bang, once.
If the US was the most modern navy, I felt sorry for the rest of the world.
Haze grey pos.
 
way south
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I wonder why Canada would even bother with much of a military.   I figure they'd just assume the US would step in if anyone ever tried to invade them.

But given the state of the US now, yeah, can't depend on that.


If allied nations were forced to depend on their own forces then:
1. The US could afford a lot of nice things.
2. Other nations would have to give up a lot of nice things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My ship deployed to the gulf after 9/11 and a Canadian ship was part of our battle group.

People like to  talk smack about the Canadian military, but they've always been a loyal ally to the United States.

Now, has the US been a loyal ally - not so much, especially lately.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh it seems like there were no issues with the guns.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Cythraul: I wonder why Canada would even bother with much of a military.   I figure they'd just assume the US would step in if anyone ever tried to invade them.

But given the state of the US now, yeah, can't depend on that.

They have a massive coastline, and they need to protect their interests, which don't always coincide with those of the US, not to mention that for most of the rest of the world the US has spent the last 4 years proving that they can't always be trusted. Besides, Canada has a respectable (if not quite as storied) military tradition.


See - most country's keep their military at a ... ready ... level.  Basically all those people are going to either be thrown into a quick death or into a training camp.  The first provides time for the later.  The number of actual people ready to dress up and die for their country, is many many times more than the few who are right now in the military.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

way south: Cythraul: I wonder why Canada would even bother with much of a military.   I figure they'd just assume the US would step in if anyone ever tried to invade them.

But given the state of the US now, yeah, can't depend on that.

If allied nations were forced to depend on their own forces then:
1. The US could afford a lot of nice things.
2. Other nations would have to give up a lot of nice things.

[Fark user image image 850x1150]


OR. And hear me out....

If the USA spent proportional to everyone else, the world would be a safer place
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.