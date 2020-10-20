 Skip to content
(Savannah Now)   Caption this inter-species faceoff   (savannahnow.com) divider line
16
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
savannahnow.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Dog: "Bye. Great seeing you."
Dolphin: "So Long. And thanks for all the fish."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Dolphin: "Pupunzel, Pupunzel. Let down your leash."
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Dog: "I've found my porpoise in life!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ceiling Dog is watching you echo-locate.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Pardon me, Mr Dolphin.  Have you seen my ball?"
 
baxterdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: "Pardon me, Mr Dolphin.  Have you seen my ball?"


"Do you have any Grey Poupon?"
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woof woof!

Eeeee eeeee eee?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's  on you, Flipper.  I peed in that
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog: If you guys are so smart, why do you get caught in the tuna nets?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
this is gonna make such an adorbs picpic

/my owner never clips my nails
//it makes me slide across the kitchen floor
///til the big fat radiator catches me
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Knowing their romance would never last, Gretchen bids farewell to Bubbles for the final time.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your orders are to swim over to cat boat and detonate your explosive device.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So we are agreed. I bring you the cat, and you "take care of it", making it look like an accident.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So you're the one who has been giving the cat tuna fish.
 
