(UPI)   Welcome to Space Force, please raise your right hand   (upi.com)
382 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 6:05 AM (33 minutes ago)



TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Space Force - The Theme Song // Songify This
Youtube _AUXpnB065o
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Space Force has stated that diversity among its ranks is one of its priorities -- among the new recruits, are a black, a woman, two Jews and a cripple.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Biden shiatcans this stupid initiative the first chance he gets.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It would have been so much better to have named it "Space Corps". Then we could have had Space Corps Directives.

The full list...

https://reddwarf.fandom.com/wiki/Spac​e​_Corps_Directives
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No one in this ridiculous parody of a branch of government is getting out of lower earth orbit at a maximum are they? The whole thing was designed simply to put a feather in Dotard's cap because his conception of scientific reality is stuck in 1984. The best thing SF could do is just clearing debris that may collide with satellites.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I state your name do solomnly swear unto the frat..
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People are really signing up for a branch of the military that sounds like it was created to shut up I'mEric when he kept running into the room with new Lego starfighter designs while Donald was trying to get Ivanka to drink her cough syrup?
 
Publikwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why are they wearing woodland cammo?

Shouldn't they be in black?

cdnph.upi.comView Full Size


They should be wearing space pants.

Mafia Meeting - SNL
Youtube MwpmqMnngRk
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This photo was captured at the swearing-in ceremony.
"Please raise your right hand.  Now, separate your index and middle fingers from your ring finger and pinky..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: It would have been so much better to have named it "Space Corps". Then we could have had Space Corps Directives.

The full list...

https://reddwarf.fandom.com/wiki/Space​_Corps_Directives


Did you say Space Core?
Portal 2 - I'm in space!
Youtube xeKMS62GrTI
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok I hate the whole thing, but that would be pretty cool, being one of the very first to directly enlist in SPAAACE FOOORCE.
 
way south
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They need to recruit faster. All this shiat isn't going to track itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see no one here has bothered researching the purpose of the new branch.

November is going to be soooooooo saltayyyyyyyyy
 
