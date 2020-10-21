 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Step 1: Make homemade noodles. Step 2: Store in freezer for a year until fermented. Step 3: Eat. Step 4: Die of bongkrek acid poisoning   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self: don't make rotten corn noodles.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The noodles, which were kept in the freezer for over a year, contained fermented corn flour, which poisoned the family with bongrekik acid.

Bongkrek acid is a deadly toxin produced in fermented coconut.

Wait, which is it? Or is it both? Is it produced in other scenarios?

/furiously googles for poisons other than ethanol made when fermenting rice
 
fusillade762
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bongcrack, not even once.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bongkre​k​_acid

Goddamn useless ass article doesn't tell you what the fark that stuff is.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After a bit of Googling I've now come to the conclusion that fermented stuff is gonna gitcha.

/sake is done in an open fermenter, which means anything and everything can get in
//it was nice knowing you guys
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Luckily, three children who had been served the corn noodle meal at the family occasion had refused to eat it because they didn't like the taste.

Ah, the jaded educated tastebuds of adults.  It tastes like poison, eat it anyway.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the salmon mousse.

/obscure?
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bandito King: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bongkre​k​_acid

Goddamn useless ass article doesn't tell you what the fark that stuff is.


Sweet jesus that can't have been a pleasant way to go.
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Something similar nearly happened to me and my roommates in college. We had purchased a huge can of re fried beans to save money. We ate on that can for a few weeks before we got sick of it. Then it stayed in the refrigerator for several months. After that time we debated about whether or not to continue eating from it. Fortunately we decided to sniff it first. My roommate drew the short straw and took a sniff. He screamed out with a guttural yell and threw the can across the room. It smelled like the most rancid fart you could ever smell. We cleaned it up and never spoke of it again.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The noodles, which were kept in the freezer for over a year, contained fermented corn flour, which poisoned the family with bongrekik acid.

Bongkrek acid is a deadly toxin produced in fermented coconut.

Wait, which is it? Or is it both? Is it produced in other scenarios?

/furiously googles for poisons other than ethanol made when fermenting rice


It is produced by a bacteria so it can contaminate any fermented starch. There have even been outbreaks in africa from improperly fermented millet beer (if you don't boil the mash bacteria can grow).
 
foosball64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sleep lack: At least it wasn't the salmon mousse.

/obscure?


But I didn't have any.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Bandito King: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bongkrek​_acid

Goddamn useless ass article doesn't tell you what the fark that stuff is.

Sweet jesus that can't have been a pleasant way to go.


At least you end up in a coma by the end. Probably no small mercy after suffering through organ failure and what not.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

merlinsbeard: Something similar nearly happened to me and my roommates in college. We had purchased a huge can of re fried beans to save money. We ate on that can for a few weeks before we got sick of it. Then it stayed in the refrigerator for several months. After that time we debated about whether or not to continue eating from it. Fortunately we decided to sniff it first. My roommate drew the short straw and took a sniff. He screamed out with a guttural yell and threw the can across the room. It smelled like the most rancid fart you could ever smell. We cleaned it up and never spoke of it again.


Dude, even your roommates should have known that you can only pull that shiat with mustard, pickles, and hot sauce.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who the fark freezes something that costs 10 cents to make in the first place?
 
metaskie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It fermented in the freezer? The hell? That cold is supposed to stop that kinda shiat from growing.
 
metric [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Da fuq
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Once poisoned, the fatality rate can be as high as 40% to 100%"

WTAF is that supposed to mean? If not everybody dies, then it can't be as high as 100%, but why give a range at all???
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

metaskie: It fermented in the freezer? The hell? That cold is supposed to stop that kinda shiat from growing.


My first thought as well.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Goddamn useless ass article doesn't tell you what the fark that stuff is.


What part of 20-carboxymethyl-6-methoxy-2,5,17-trim​ethyldocosa-2,4,8,10,14,18,20-heptaene​dioic acid don't you understand?
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: metaskie: It fermented in the freezer? The hell? That cold is supposed to stop that kinda shiat from growing.

My first thought as well.


Power outages? Not sure what happened but if you lose power long enough for even a partial thawing it's either eat it now or toss it for most items. They maybe thought noodles were safe from that?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: metaskie: It fermented in the freezer? The hell? That cold is supposed to stop that kinda shiat from growing.

My first thought as well.


The acid is not the bacteria.  It was likely created upon initial fermentation and then the dish was frozen.

/the sour taste in sourdough bread is *not* the bacteria
/the bacteria waste survives the baking temps
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Bandito King: Goddamn useless ass article doesn't tell you what the fark that stuff is.

What part of 20-carboxymethyl-6-methoxy-2,5,17-trim​ethyldocosa-2,4,8,10,14,18,20-heptaene​dioic acid don't you understand?


All I got from the Wiki is that it interferes with the powerhouse of the cell.

...nothing like shutting down at the cellular level. Also has antibiotic properties, yay?
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sleep lack: At least it wasn't the salmon mousse.

/obscure?


I didn't even have the salmon mousse.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

metaskie: It fermented in the freezer? The hell? That cold is supposed to stop that kinda shiat from growing.


It didn't
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where is the "profit" stage? There is always supposed to be a "profit" stage.Oh right -- it's 2020.fark 2020.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.