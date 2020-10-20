 Skip to content
(Politico)   "By believing passionately in something that still does not exist, we create it"   (politico.com) divider line
20
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This isn't White Wolf's Mage: The Ascension.

This is, however, the stupefyingly misappropriation of subjective reality that a lot of NeoCons glommed on to. They really liked the idea of feeding a view of reality that was divorced from facts. It is a weaponization of limited perception, as opposed to an understanding of how mind and emotions color our experience.

And boy howdy do they REALLY want to limit folks' perceptions.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shut up, Politico.  DeVos is simply *lying*.  She doesn't believe a goddamned thing she's pushing - she has a financial interest in pushing what she's pushing, and that's all she cares about.

/the judge is ~being diplomatic~
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd say that probably 50% of the time a Trump Admin motion is rejected by a court it is because they did their paperwork incorrectly. The rest of the time is is just illegal or unconstitutional.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
94% rejection rate. I'll hazard a guess. The judge was trying to expedite a backlog of claims, and in order to return to compliance, DeVos's people were sending denial letters. There were 4400 claims accepted, so they had to have at least looked at the paperwork. How many claims were they looking at? What was there benchmark? What kind of orders were given to the Education Dept that they could come up with a 94% rejection rate? DeVos is only one woman. How were there that many employees under her willing to screw people trying to get justice for being caught up in lending fraud? Yes, Trump has filled his cabinets with the dregs of corporate society, but that doesn't fill out entire departments with cronies. These are still career employees for the most part.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 

IgG4: I'd say that probably 50% of the time a Trump Admin motion is rejected by a court it is because they did their paperwork incorrectly. The rest of the time is is just illegal or unconstitutional.


My GED in law is a little out of date but I would guess that judges HATE having their time wasted with BS, incomplete, or incorrect filings etc. Why they even give them an in person hearing I don't understand. You would think they would just give it a grade of I and rule for the other side.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Franz Kafka - Rock Opera
Youtube 8uaaF83eVig
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LA BOUM - Reality - Richard Sanderson (HD)
Youtube 8ejtIwBpqK4
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't be the only person who wishes using that word was an impeachable offense.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds suspiciously like prosperity gospel bullshiate
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DRGFA
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A bit sauced
 
bsmz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Shut up, Politico.  DeVos is simply *lying*.  She doesn't believe a goddamned thing she's pushing - she has a financial interest in pushing what she's pushing, and that's all she cares about.


What is DeVos' financial interest in denying all those claims?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I honestly do not understand how this student loan pyramid scheme is supposed to play out.

Oh, you defaulted on your loan? Well there goes your credit score that was already in the toilet. I'll just sell this off to another debt collection company

Phony_Soldier
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't understand why the loans should be forgiven. People knew what they were getting into.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: I don't understand why the loans should be forgiven. People knew what they were getting into.


Predatory lending practices exist, smart guy.

As for DeVos, lock her up.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Phony_Soldier: I don't understand why the loans should be forgiven. People knew what they were getting into.

Predatory lending practices exist, smart guy.

As for DeVos, lock her up.


Meh, banks do the same shiat with credit cards and mortgages, not to mention "investment" accounts.

/But thanks even smarter guy.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bsmz: gameshowhost: Shut up, Politico.  DeVos is simply *lying*.  She doesn't believe a goddamned thing she's pushing - she has a financial interest in pushing what she's pushing, and that's all she cares about.

What is DeVos' financial interest in denying all those claims?


She gets to keep all the stamps they don't use. Sweet untouched sheets of Forever stamps just lay there waiting for her grasp.
 
kab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well.. duh.  See: religion.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Phony_Soldier: I don't understand why the loans should be forgiven. People knew what they were getting into.

Predatory lending practices exist, smart guy.

As for DeVos, lock her up.


I did find this funny:

"Students came together to speak up for themselves and show the court the massive scope of the trauma they have endured at the hands of the Department of Education, and the courts are listening," said Eileen Connor, legal director at Harvard Law School's Project on Predatory Student Lending...

/Trauma???
//Seriously???
 
