 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   The forest is not your art studio   (krqe.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 11:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what?
Fark you, that's what.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Strong letter to follow.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Agreed, I am out in nature to escape the stupidity of humans. I want it to look like nobody was there before me, and I'll leave it the same way for the next person.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so we're supposed to spend our entire forest visit raking?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that isn't in the wilderness naturally is considered graffiti or trash. Yes that includes your rock stacking. Just leave nature as you found it.
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad news for Andy

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a scout group thing to do. Not intentionally harming things, but practicing building shelters and painting rocks as souvenirs. They forgot the part of cleaning up after themselves and returning things to a natural look though.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So long as it is not a cairn used to mark the trail I always knock down stacked stones. As for the stacked "sticks" shown in the video, that looks like someone's attempt at a bushcraft shelter.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
mir-s3-cdn-cf.behance.netView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I assume we'll be taking down Stonehenge soon enough. No one got a permit to build those structures. Leave nature the way you found it!
 
MrLint
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"They say these stick structures pose safety hazards because they are not stable and could also catch fire. " Well its a good things that sticks not in a structure cannot catch fire.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Humans cannot improve on the beauty of nature.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
officials say they've been seeing people build structures out of sticks
We don't know who is building these structures and why

Make up your mind.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

morg: officials say they've been seeing people build structures out of sticks
We don't know who is building these structures and why

Make up your mind.


Well can YOU tell lizard people from skinshifters from werewolves from bigfoots from that distance smarty pants?
 
UNAUTHORIZED FINGER
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Today's graffiti is tomorrow's petroglyphs.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That stick structure was definitely made by a squatch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Agreed, I am out in nature to escape the stupidity of humans. I want it to look like nobody was there before me, and I'll leave it the same way for the next person.


people used to teach their children the importance of leaving no debris or destruction.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have you never seen my urine stream calligraphy?
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: I assume we'll be taking down Stonehenge soon enough. No one got a permit to build those structures. Leave nature the way you found it!


Protip:  jokes work better if they're funny.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Take nothing but umbrage. Leave nothing but ill-will."
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khatores: [Fark user image 425x257]


Okay, it would be fun to find some campground on the eve of Halloween and in the wee hours of the night hang a bunch of those around for the campers to find when they wake up in the morning.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.