(We Are Central PA)   This noir tale of woe entangles a rental car, secluded soybean field, tattoos, fire, trail cams, and a camper's story that just doesn't add up   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, tattoos are bad.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they use deuterium?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a "noir tail of woah!" Instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait till they find out about the crime that inspired this
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to find out why the car was set on fire
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: They need to find out why the car was set on fire


Yes, that is the burning question.
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: How about a "noir tail of woah!" Instead:

[Fark user image image 310x441]


She seems to have lost a thread in there somewhere.

/I'll help her search for it
 
