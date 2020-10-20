 Skip to content
(Twitter)   How do you say "Oops" in Czech?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ty vole.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With way too many consonants.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Czoops?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"polibek na rozloučenou" is the phrase I believe.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is obviously fake news. I've been assured masks don't do shiat
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But but but I read on facebook from my aunt that social distancing and masks are a conspiracy and it doesnt really work!

It must be fake news!
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Czech please
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: But but but I read on facebook from my aunt that social distancing and masks are a conspiracy and it doesnt really work!

It must be fake news!


It's obviously people getting sick from trapped CO2, or from "maskne" compliations, or maybe inhaling their masks and choking on them. Besides, the virus is a hoax anyway. And it's going to go away (even though it's a hoax). And it's just like the flu (except a hoax). Uhhhh....WhAt AbOuT sWeDeN? [throws smokebomb]
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have no idea...I only know how to say the following words/phrases in Czech:

Do you speak English?
Hello.
Please.
Thank you.
One beer, please.

It's the best country in Europe, IMHO.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jejda.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hello, you are very beautiful! I am would be liking to give you 2000Kč if you would show me your Covid?"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure Melania knows.
 
gbv23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They've still got the free doctors though, even though they're bigots like USA

They had a Trumpy leader who partied with Beslusconi
 
Halfmast Trousers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ach jo
 
Vee-One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"My nipples explode with delight."?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oópš?
 
oldweevil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So once they stopped Czeching themselves, they ended up wrecking themselves.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Czech please


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I have no idea...I only know how to say the following words/phrases in Czech:

Do you speak English?
Hello.
Please.
Thank you.
One beer, please.

It's the best country in Europe, IMHO.


That sounds like English. Am I wrong?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You all need to be aware that smazeny syr is the perfect food after a night of pivo, spliffs and foosball.

"Aaaaahh Americhan?"
"Haha ano!"
"Oooh...George Bush??"
"George Bush NE!!! Ne George Bush!"
"Okaaay Americhan!"

And then we were all friends for the night.

Nothing beats slapping a single coin down on the bar and saying, "Gambrinus" and consuming beer with a group of folks that rank highest consumption per capita.

The city of Prague. God damn what a great time. Czechs my age were teens during the Velvet Revolution. They were just a bit cynical. Just a bit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Farkenhostile: Czech please

[Fark user image 425x637]


The check is in the mail.
This male would like to be in that Czech.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Goddamn...that's some North Dakota numbers
 
djrfark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think the OP was referring to the Weeners

"Huh? Here are the dates for czech republic. Mask mandates were lifted in may. Not July."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
