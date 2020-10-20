 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Shoplifter used Kool-Aid packet to ring up $994 in charges   (local21news.com) divider line
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ohhhh yeah!
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is just scratching the surface on the level of shoplifting that goes on at self-checkouts.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jm105: This is just scratching the surface on the level of shoplifting that goes on at self-checkouts.


If the store is going to make me do the cashier's work, I deserve to get paid for it.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Brilliant. Thanks for the scam tip, Wal Mart here I come!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's a convicted felon out of Ohio

All the nuts roll downhill to Florida!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Brilliant. Thanks for the scam tip, Wal Mart here I come!


yeah. me too
 
jsnbase
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: He's a convicted felon out of Ohio

All the nuts roll downhill to Florida!


That's a remarkably advanced strategy for Florida. Real Florida Man would have shoved everything in his pants, screamed at the checkout machine, then shot a family member.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  If you scan something, you have to put it in the bagging area within 0.3095723095 seconds or the system starts complaining?
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably uses PLU 4011 for the ribeye steaks too.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Probably uses PLU 4011 for the ribeye steaks too.


Walmart ribeyes are a known delicacy for Florida man
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Brilliant. Thanks for the scam tip, Wal Mart here I come!


You should totally emulate the grift that got caught and made the news. Maybe wear a tee shirt announcing your intentions while you're at it
 
mr-b
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These types of criminals were so prevelant in Pincher Creek Alberta that Walmart removed all the self check-outs from that store within two months due to losses.

If you scan one item, and then put three in the bag, the machine doesn't know what that "item" weighs.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Probably uses PLU 4011 for the ribeye steaks too.


Nobody would do that. That's bananas.
 
LograyX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: TheCableGuy: Probably uses PLU 4011 for the ribeye steaks too.

Walmart ribeyes are a known delicacy for Florida man


That's just bananas, man.
 
mr-b
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

poorjon: will.i.ain't: Brilliant. Thanks for the scam tip, Wal Mart here I come!

You should totally emulate the grift that got caught and made the news. Maybe wear a tee shirt announcing your intentions while you're at it


While he's at it, he could simply print the koolaid bar code on the shirt!
 
wildlifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Probably uses PLU 4011 for the ribeye steaks too.


Bananas
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: jm105: This is just scratching the surface on the level of shoplifting that goes on at self-checkouts.

If the store is going to make me do the cashier's work, I deserve to get paid for it.


"When I want something and don't want to pay for it"-like typing detected.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got to the bananas joke first. I deserve your funnies. I already gave myself one, but the rest of you are still holding out like jerks.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

emtwo: I got to the bananas joke first. I deserve your funnies. I already gave myself one, but the rest of you are still holding out like jerks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've always wondered how Kraft-Heinz and General Foods before them managed to afford the tsunami of property damage and other lawsuits Kool-Aid Man left in his wake...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Goodies.

That's what they're going to call him in prison, yes?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Christ, just tattoo your wrist?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mr-b: These types of criminals were so prevelant in Pincher Creek Alberta that Walmart removed all the self check-outs from that store within two months due to losses.

If you scan one item, and then put three in the bag, the machine doesn't know what that "item" weighs.


The system is supposed to have a pre-defined range for any item that can be scanned.

If they didn't know they had to enter that information, well, a fool and his money...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While I can't support the brightness of his clever scheme, I can at least admire his hustle.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Craw Fu: jm105: This is just scratching the surface on the level of shoplifting that goes on at self-checkouts.

If the store is going to make me do the cashier's work, I deserve to get paid for it.

"When I want something and don't want to pay for it"-like typing detected.


"Didn't realize it was a joke" typing detected.

Also, when I want something and I don't want to pay for it, I just walk right through the door. If I get by, it's mine.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jm105: This is just scratching the surface on the level of shoplifting that goes on at self-checkouts.


Agreed. Everyone knows about the "banana trick." And some people say it is justifiable because the store is making you work for them. I don't agree with that, but that's only because I pay for what I buy.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Goodies.

That's what they're going to call him in prison, yes?


He might have $994 in charges, but a biatch ain't one...because he's that now.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Say what you will, at least he was bangin' on the system.

I know a way we can get paid
you can get down, but you can't be afraid
let's go to the DMV and get a ID
the name says you but the face is me
now it's your turn, take my paper work
like 1, 2, 3, let's make it work
fill out the credit card application
and its gonna be about 3 weeks of waitin'
for American Express, Discover Card
Platinum Visa, Mastercard
'cause when we was boosting shiat, we was targets
Now we just walk right up and say, "charge it!"
to the game we, rocking brand names
well known at the department store chains
we even got the boys in the crew a few things
po' po' never know who to true blame
store after store, you know we kept rolling
wait two weeks report the card stolen
repeat the cycle like a laundromat
like a glitch in the system, it's hard to catch
coming out the mall with the shopping bags
and we can take it right back then get the cash
get a friend and then do it again
damn right, that's how we paid the rent!
 
Hevach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: I don't get it.  If you scan something, you have to put it in the bagging area within 0.3095723095 seconds or the system starts complaining?


Very light items don't trigger the scale in most units. Something like a kool aid packet you could drop in the bag unscanned or toss back in your cart after scanning and it won't matter.

So you limit your purchase to items you would reasonably hit the "skip bagging" button on, like the scooter mentioned in the article. Unless a an LP associate is actively watching you check out you won't raise immediate suspicion.
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I heard about this several years ago. They find something cheap, palm the price tag and ring it up while making it look like they are ringing the expensive item. It sounds like he liked it so much that he went back for more.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hevach: buckeyebrain: I don't get it.  If you scan something, you have to put it in the bagging area within 0.3095723095 seconds or the system starts complaining?

Very light items don't trigger the scale in most units. Something like a kool aid packet you could drop in the bag unscanned or toss back in your cart after scanning and it won't matter.

So you limit your purchase to items you would reasonably hit the "skip bagging" button on, like the scooter mentioned in the article. Unless a an LP associate is actively watching you check out you won't raise immediate suspicion.


Are you advocating theft?
 
