(Twitter)   Rudy: Sure the laptop story may be false, but people still have to hear about it   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're entitled to know it?

Is that in the same fashion as we are entitled to watch a movie or read other kinds of fiction?

This guy is some lawyer.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are entitled to waterboarded, even if we've done nothing wrong!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Rudy was against entitlements?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'd only had five drinks when he said that.  He was not thinking clearly.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if it isn't accurate, everybody is entitled to know the story about Rudy banging his cousin.  Oh wait, that one is accurate.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I agree, we are entitled to know who is pushing bogus stories to influence an election.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ever encountered someone who, when their particular piece of anecdotal evidence is debunked, tries to fall back on "Yeah, but... it's believable, right?" Basically, what they're saying is that their opinion is validated by the fact that this fictional event could have been true in their opinion, yet they are completely blind to the circular nature of their argument.
This reminds me of that.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know it's a good day on Fark when you're debating if you would trade Rush Limbaughs cancer to Rudy instead and let Rush live longer
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did it sound as dumb in your head as it did on your lips, Rudy?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guys, this means Rudy will be totes okay if we start talking about that thing he and Bob Saget did together back in 1990...I mean, it doesn't have to be accurate or truthful and the people deserve to know!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps we're entitled to know where Rudy and Ron got the child porn that they claim was on the lap top that they for some reason didn't turn directly over to the FBI.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two politicians are having an argument. One of them stands up and says, "You're lying!" The other one answers, "Yes, I am, but hear me out."
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not even trying to pretend he's not a Russian asset at this point.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He looks like microwaved Dracula.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Republicans lying again. Must be a day.
 
Cache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans lying again. Must be a day.


Republicans don't lie.  They provide alternative truths.
Don't you wish I was joking?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: We're entitled to know it?

Is that in the same fashion as we are entitled to watch a movie or read other kinds of fiction?

This guy is some lawyer.


So he's arguing that it is fine to pirate movies and television shows?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They are trying to replicate the impact that Mueller's letter, about the emails on Hillary's server, had the weekend before the election in 2016.

/not working
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

styckx: You know it's a good day on Fark when you're debating if you would trade Rush Limbaughs cancer to Rudy instead and let Rush live longer


No. I thought about it. But Rudy's comically inept and transparently bad at this while Limbaugh's actually represented a danger for the last forty years.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Jack Sabbath: We're entitled to know it?

Is that in the same fashion as we are entitled to watch a movie or read other kinds of fiction?

This guy is some lawyer.

So he's arguing that it is fine to pirate movies and television shows?


Amazon Women On The Moon - Video Pirates
Youtube 7I5dVBezF9k
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: We're entitled to know it?

Is that in the same fashion as we are entitled to watch a movie or read other kinds of fiction?

This guy is some lawyer.


no, I think he meant more like the herd immunity thing is sheer idiocy, but we are all entitled to be infected to bear it out to see the results.
 
ansius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And wrestling is real.

And Trump is rich.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: They are trying to replicate the impact that Mueller's letter, about the emails on Hillary's server, had the weekend before the election in 2016.

/not working


*Comey's
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Translation: It was BS like everyone has said all along, including the intelligence community and even fox news wouldn't run it.

So I'm completely justified in telling fark's rightwingers that have been sucking this fake shiat's dick to farking piss off. Not that I need justification for that, as it's against my beliefs to talk to or about them as if they're capable of learning how to shiat in a toilet instead of all over the internet.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was it published in the New York Post without government interference? Yes. Then First Amendment Rights are not in question.

What Giuliani wants is for the government to force other outlets to allow dissemination on their platform, regardless of their terms of service "[It] reminds me of the communist [sic] and the Nazis," he says, without a hint of irony, scruples, or self reflection.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans lying again. Must be a day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know who thinks that they are entitled? The ones who vote against their own self interest and only lose enthusiasm for doing so when there is nothing left to be pillaged from the federal coffers. Time to let those other guys fill up the coffers so that there will be something worth raiding again in a few short years.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Was it published in the New York Post without government interference? Yes. Then First Amendment Rights are not in question.

What Giuliani wants is for the government to force other outlets to allow dissemination on their platform, regardless of their terms of service "[It] reminds me of the communist [sic] and the Nazis," he says, without a hint of irony, scruples, or self reflection.


Right wingers have a hard time with this.

Things the first amendment protects your right of free speech from:
- The government

Things the first amendment does not protect your right of free speech from:
-Everything but the government (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, me, etc.)
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Was it published in the New York Post without government interference? Yes. Then First Amendment Rights are not in question.

What Giuliani wants is for the government to force other outlets to allow dissemination on their platform, regardless of their terms of service "[It] reminds me of the communist [sic] and the Nazis," he says, without a hint of irony, scruples, or self reflection.

Right wingers have a hard time with this.

Things the first amendment protects your right of free speech from:
- The government

Things the first amendment does not protect your right of free speech from:
-Everything but the government (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, me, etc.)


But Twitter has a de facto monopoly which means that they cannot censor my speech because reasons.

Also, Parler does not count because no one goes there.
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rudy's full quote;

"They've set up an Iron Curtain so you can't get out the New York Post story which I happened to know is 100 percent accurate," Giuliani declared. "But even if it isn't accurate, the American people are entitled to know it."

Say what now??
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is a funny quote, but in context he says "it is accurate", but even if it weren't it shouldn't be censored. It should instead be debunked.

I'm surprised so many on here think it should be up to profit driven tech CEOs and media moguls to decide what is fit for public consumption. The left used to fear big business, now that it might serve their short term interest, they've ceded to them the responsibility to decide what's true in the world.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These farking people.

Just make shiat up out of whole cloth then shrug their shoulders when busted for their lies.

Republicans are garbage.
 
Iggie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Ever encountered someone who, when their particular piece of anecdotal evidence is debunked, tries to fall back on "Yeah, but... it's believable, right?" Basically, what they're saying is that their opinion is validated by the fact that this fictional event could have been true in their opinion, yet they are completely blind to the circular nature of their argument.
This reminds me of that.


I had a family member who posted a bogus Obama quote on Facebook, and the only friend of his who had any integrity at all called him out on it.  The family member's response was, "Yeah, maybe you're right, but...can't you just imagine Obama saying it?", and all of his Trump-humping friends popped out of the woodwork to agree with him and it was if he hadn't been corrected at all.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I peddled it to the Post because they wouldn't fact-check it in any way.

/slams face on table
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It is a funny quote, but in context he says "it is accurate", but even if it weren't it shouldn't be censored. It should instead be debunked.

I'm surprised so many on here think it should be up to profit driven tech CEOs and media moguls to decide what is fit for public consumption. The left used to fear big business, now that it might serve their short term interest, they've ceded to them the responsibility to decide what's true in the world.


What are you on about?

Do you get your news from Facebook or Twitter? Who farking cares if Twitter/Facecrack pulls content they don't like or think is fake/misleading news. They are social networks, not news agencies/journalist.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If anyone deserves the cancer as much as limbaugh, it's this ghoul.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Normally "conservatives" rile against trial by media but now they're insisting on it.

Just more evidence that if Republicans didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards at all.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It is a funny quote, but in context he says "it is accurate", but even if it weren't it shouldn't be censored. It should instead be debunked.

I'm surprised so many on here think it should be up to profit driven tech CEOs and media moguls to decide what is fit for public consumption. The left used to fear big business, now that it might serve their short term interest, they've ceded to them the responsibility to decide what's true in the world.


Do not enter your sauce in the county fair.  Because it is weak.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The story's got more holes than a Polish condom.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Look, we've all worked on projects that, beyond any rationale, seems to survive a just and honorable cradle death and just linger out there, months or even years after the call should've been made.  Rudy is just trying to rationalize his goose chase and racking up eight months of fees and per diems to the campaign, nothing more, nothing less.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It is a funny quote, but in context he says "it is accurate", but even if it weren't it shouldn't be censored. It should instead be debunked.

I'm surprised so many on here think it should be up to profit driven tech CEOs and media moguls to decide what is fit for public consumption. The left used to fear big business, now that it might serve their short term interest, they've ceded to them the responsibility to decide what's true in the world.


Yeah, it's really terrible the way they censored that story and as a result nobody, not one single person, heard about it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It is a funny quote, but in context he says "it is accurate", but even if it weren't it shouldn't be censored. It should instead be debunked.

I'm surprised so many on here think it should be up to profit driven tech CEOs and media moguls to decide what is fit for public consumption. The left used to fear big business, now that it might serve their short term interest, they've ceded to them the responsibility to decide what's true in the world.


Learn what the 1st Amendment is. Don't farking post again until you understand that Twitter blocking your post for being against the TOS isn't a violation of your first Amendment rights.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even if Rudy is not hiding a 12 year old boy in his basement as a sex slave, the American people are entitled to hear about it.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: It is a funny quote, but in context he says "it is accurate", but even if it weren't it shouldn't be censored. It should instead be debunked.

I'm surprised so many on here think it should be up to profit driven tech CEOs and media moguls to decide what is fit for public consumption. The left used to fear big business, now that it might serve their short term interest, they've ceded to them the responsibility to decide what's true in the world.


Twitter didn't block the story because it was inaccurate, they blocked it because it was based on information that was obtained through purported hacking.

All the other news organizations declined to run the story because it smelled like bullshiat from a mile off. They've got no obligation to run every crazy-ass story that kooks try to hand them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I agree, we are entitled to know who is pushing bogus stories to influence an election.


You don't know who's pushing bullshiat?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: GrinzGrimly: It is a funny quote, but in context he says "it is accurate", but even if it weren't it shouldn't be censored. It should instead be debunked.

I'm surprised so many on here think it should be up to profit driven tech CEOs and media moguls to decide what is fit for public consumption. The left used to fear big business, now that it might serve their short term interest, they've ceded to them the responsibility to decide what's true in the world.

What are you on about?

Do you get your news from Facebook or Twitter? Who farking cares if Twitter/Facecrack pulls content they don't like or think is fake/misleading news. They are social networks, not news agencies/journalist.


Giuliani and the lesser Trumps can stand on a street corner handing out pamphlets or stand on a box speaking loudly about Hunter Biden. And they can pay for commercials, Twitter ads and bulk [e]mailing. Constables are prohibited from stopping them unless they break some other law.

That's free speech; I don't know why they say otherwise, especially govern that (technically) Rudy is a lawyer.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambivalence: I agree, we are entitled to know who is pushing bogus stories to influence an election.


We're also entitled to know who's willing to push those stories without scrutiny. Want to know why there are so many NY Post links on Fark in the runup to the election?

" Giuliani recently acknowledged that he specifically peddled the salacious Hunter Biden laptop story to the New York Post because they wouldn't "spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out." "
 
