(Newsweek)   Woman wakes up to peak Australia wrapped around her leg   (newsweek.com) divider line
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He just wanted to show her his scales.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who leaves their door open in Australia?!?!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A snake is not a kangaroo being humped by a dingo that's being humped by a koala.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Oooh gurl, I got my scales did!]

He just wanted to show her his scales.


🎵 I do my tail toss... 🎵
       🎵 ...check my scales... 🎵
  🎵 ...baby how you feeling? 🎵

            🎶 Feeling good as hell! 🎶
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Australia, need I say more?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean I hate to say this, because it's just a snake doing snake things, but dude...this thing seems to really not like you and your pets/family.  Are they a protected species or something?  Even if so, if I wake up with a snake wrapped around my leg I'm gonna be googling how to tan a snake hide shortly after.
 
aperson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: The snake was released 650 feet away the following day.

Also FTA: the snake was relocated even further away.

Clearly this particular snake is a threat to people.  If only there was an option more potent than just relocating it.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's Cape York. That's our Everglades I guess. It's gonna happen.
 
