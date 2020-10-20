 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courthouse News Service)   Grand juror in Breonna Taylor case says they were not given the option for murder charges. Louisville's about to light up again   (courthousenews.com) divider line
57
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1274 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 3:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a convenient fiction for prosecutors, that grand juries function as independent bodies of review, rather than as rubber stamps for whatever the prosecutor asks.

This is one of those things that the public should be educated about, but nobody in power actually wants to see.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall this being discussed on the news weeks ago. How is this revelation different than the last time it was discussed? Will something actually happen to the perps, now?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Kentucky, its always been my dream to one day have the nickname "Smokey Mountain Rain".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the people who decide the charges are best buddies with the people who are being charged, I can guarantee you that justice will not be a consideration.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to add to my previous statement.  Grand juries should have the option to slap on whatever additional charges they damn well want.  And when new charges are added, an independent prosecutor from outside of the county should take over the case.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.


A warrant fraudulently obtained and you don't think murder charges should be an option?  Please explain your logic - or lack thereof.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky, what a shiathole
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.

A warrant fraudulently obtained and you don't think murder charges should be an option?  Please explain your logic - or lack thereof.


the first clause of your post indicates that you aren't interested in the facts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys... the AG is black, it's cool. OK? Or so the Kentucky GOP thought before... uh oh.

This is not going to end well. Stay safe everyone.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.


Well yeah, but don't let common sense or justice get in the way of anyone's thinking here.

Well, if all else fails, the civil case will add extra accountability.
This is a good thing about the U.S. system, where government actors can be held accountable.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Speaking of Kentucky, its always been my dream to one day have the nickname "Smokey Mountain Rain".


Wear a Smokey the bear hat next time you give a golden shower. The nickname should happen organically
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you can't murder drywall...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I want to add to my previous statement.  Grand juries should have the option to slap on whatever additional charges they damn well want.  And when new charges are added, an independent prosecutor from outside of the county should take over the case.


Think through the implications of what you are asking for, and then explain to us why you want to put more people in jail.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just evacuate the city and raze it.  Problem solved.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Wear a Smokey the bear hat next time you give a golden shower. The nickname should happen organically


I was hoping it would be more for my devastating accuracy from half court but yeah that could work.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.

Well yeah, but don't let common sense or justice get in the way of anyone's thinking here.

Well, if all else fails, the civil case will add extra accountability.
This is a good thing about the U.S. system, where government actors can be held accountable.


Can't tell if biting satire of Qualified Immunity Doctrine or if you're being a Pollyanna
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: OgreMagi: I want to add to my previous statement.  Grand juries should have the option to slap on whatever additional charges they damn well want.  And when new charges are added, an independent prosecutor from outside of the county should take over the case.

Think through the implications of what you are asking for, and then explain to us why you want to put more people in jail.


Adding charges willy nilly so the defense can bat them away with ease is a solid plan.

I don't think they could have made a murder charge stick.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.


Most people aren't lawyers and aren't well versed in the different kind of illegal killings. "Murder" is a reasonable catch all term for laypersons.

Getting caught up in semantics is silly when it's obvious that some kind of manslaughter charges should have been pursued are weren't for clearly political reasons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I don't think they could have made a murder charge stick.


Negligent homicide? Improper creation of a corpse in the city limits?

i mean... there's gotta be something.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we heard this already, that the DA had limited the charges that the grand jury could bring.

Actually, grand juries, I think, are capable of doing whatever they want, including adding on charges or enhancing them in their indictment. Otherwise they are a mere formality (and many states don't have them at all).

So if the members of the grand jury are complaining after the fact that they were "prohibited" or "misled" (made fools of) by the prosecution, they are going to have to indict the prosecutor for misconduct or whatever they can come up with. It won't affect the Brianna Taylor case but it might prevent this in the future.

/I have known a couple of people who served on a grand jury and they did not understand what they were doing.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.


They broke into a house a killed someone without announcing who they were.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Getting caught up in semantics is silly when it's obvious that some kind of manslaughter charges should have been pursued are weren't for clearly political reasons.


Here I'll add this here too.

I don't see how manslaughter can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: They broke into a house a killed someone without announcing who they were.


They had a valid warrant signed by a judge authorizing their entry.  Whether or not they announced themselves (debated) is irrelevant because the warrant authorized a no-knock entrance.
 
BlastYoBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: I recall this being discussed on the news weeks ago. How is this revelation different than the last time it was discussed? Will something actually happen to the perps, now?


I think before the grand juror was IMPLYING that certain evidence wasn't brought up and certain charges weren't an option. Now the grand juror is CONFIRMING that the neighboring-apartment-damage was the ONLY CHARGE discussed at ALL.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: JesseL: Getting caught up in semantics is silly when it's obvious that some kind of manslaughter charges should have been pursued are weren't for clearly political reasons.

Here I'll add this here too.

I don't see how manslaughter can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.


A person is dead. A person was shot and the shooting caused them to die.

How on god's green flat earth do you NOT see manslaughter being a a legal charge...all arguments based on emotion aside
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I want to add to my previous statement.  Grand juries should have the option to slap on whatever additional charges they damn well want.  And when new charges are added, an independent prosecutor from outside of the county should take over the case.


When I served on a grand jury we were able to add charges, and did so on a number of cases. I wonder if this is a state by state thing.

OgreMagi: When the people who decide the charges are best buddies with the people who are being charged, I can guarantee you that justice will not be a consideration.


I'm assuming you mean the DA as people on the grand jury are pulled from the same pool as regular jurists.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.


If I shoot at you and you shoot someone else it's murder.
Unless you are a cop.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sprgrss: JesseL: Getting caught up in semantics is silly when it's obvious that some kind of manslaughter charges should have been pursued are weren't for clearly political reasons.

Here I'll add this here too.

I don't see how manslaughter can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.


They shot and killed an innocent bystander.

There's no exception under law that makes it okay to do that. Period.

"It was an accident" doesn't excuse it.
"They were acting in self defense" doesn't excuse it.
"They were scared" doesn't excuse it.
"She was near the shooter" doesn't excuse it.

If you kill someone who you had no reason to believe was a threat, then you have committed manslaughter.

I'd love to see you cite any statute or case law that says otherwise.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.

If I shoot at you and you shoot someone else it's murder.
Unless you are a cop.


with prior intent, its murder 1

heat of the moment is murder 2

pointing the gun down the street and shooting it off and hitting someone you didnt know was there: manslaughter


seriously dude, the legal definitions of everything are online with a quick search. Look things up before you spout off shiat. Emotions dont play into what the charges are in this one
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Well you can't murder drywall...


Not with that attitude.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Kentucky, what a shiathole


Having driven through it a few times, I can say the land itself is quite lovely*, but the people suck.

*the parts that haven't been strip mined.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I really hope there's no riots, but the police should have just come right out and admitted that they panicked. It wasn't racism, it was a tragedy and training issue. The cover up of that, while semi-understandable given the political climate, is, in my opinion, near criminal if not criminal.

I hope real justice is found some day.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sprgrss: punkwrestler: They broke into a house a killed someone without announcing who they were.

They had a warrant obtained under false pretenses signed by a judge authorizing their entry.  Whether or not they announced themselves (debated) is irrelevant because the warrant authorized a no-knock entrance.


Fixed that for you, buddy.

Try not to be so disingenuous. Even the postal inspector the cops said they talked to said they were lying.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JesseL: They shot and killed an innocent bystander.

If you kill someone who you had no reason to believe was a threat, then you have committed manslaughter.


It's not as simple as that.  The law can be a biatch and doesn't care about the emotion of the thing.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JesseL: It's a convenient fiction for prosecutors, that grand juries function as independent bodies of review, rather than as rubber stamps for whatever the prosecutor asks.

This is one of those things that the public should be educated about, but nobody in power actually wants to see.


I was on a criminal grand jury once. The prosecution had a litany of hundreds of charges against a dozen individuals. The list of charges had been given out ahead of time, which helped us to note what testimony was related to which charge.

On one charge, there was one person that none of us could recall any testimony about, and that none of us had any notes about. 9 people out of 15 still voted to indict on that charge. 12 were needed, but it still bothers me that so many people would have indicted just because 'he's a bad man' (plenty of testimony was given about him on other charges).
 
geggam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: SpectroBoy: sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.

If I shoot at you and you shoot someone else it's murder.
Unless you are a cop.

with prior intent, its murder 1

heat of the moment is murder 2

pointing the gun down the street and shooting it off and hitting someone you didnt know was there: manslaughter


seriously dude, the legal definitions of everything are online with a quick search. Look things up before you spout off shiat. Emotions dont play into what the charges are in this one


Breaking into someones house and killing them... murder ;)
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sprgrss: JesseL: They shot and killed an innocent bystander.

If you kill someone who you had no reason to believe was a threat, then you have committed manslaughter.

It's not as simple as that.  The law can be a biatch and doesn't care about the emotion of the thing.


Did I say something emotional? No. You're just deflecting badly, because you can't seem to actually support your assertions.

There are some questions of law and the circumstances of the shooting. We know an innocent woman is dead though.

Sounds like a good time to bring charges and see what a judge and jury think.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sprgrss: OgreMagi: sprgrss: I don't see how murder can legally be an option, arguments based upon emotion aside.

A warrant fraudulently obtained and you don't think murder charges should be an option?  Please explain your logic - or lack thereof.

the first clause of your post indicates that you aren't interested in the facts.


They lied to get the warrant.
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Until this year, I never quite realized that cops don't trust the legal system at all.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sprgrss: punkwrestler: They broke into a house a killed someone without announcing who they were.

They had a valid warrant signed by a judge authorizing their entry.  Whether or not they announced themselves (debated) is irrelevant because the warrant authorized a no-knock entrance.


The problem with going down this road - "the cops had a warrant, so regardless of whether it was valid or not, they cannot be held to blame for this shooting" - is that it means that apartment dwellers should shoot first and ask questions later... If Taylor's boyfriend had killed all of the cops, she'd be alive today, and he'd have a valid self defense argument based on the invalid warrant.
That's probably not the line of logic the police would prefer we all take.
 
geggam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: Until this year, I never quite realized that cops don't trust the legal system at all.


They have insider knowledge
 
geggam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: sprgrss: punkwrestler: They broke into a house a killed someone without announcing who they were.

They had a valid warrant signed by a judge authorizing their entry.  Whether or not they announced themselves (debated) is irrelevant because the warrant authorized a no-knock entrance.

The problem with going down this road - "the cops had a warrant, so regardless of whether it was valid or not, they cannot be held to blame for this shooting" - is that it means that apartment dwellers should shoot first and ask questions later... If Taylor's boyfriend had killed all of the cops, she'd be alive today, and he'd have a valid self defense argument based on the invalid warrant.
That's probably not the line of logic the police would prefer we all take.


Now you are starting to think like I predicted several years ago ( to my circle ) would actually happen. 

The idea the cops can attack you illegally and kill you comes to only one conclusion. When it comes to survival that is the answer... 

The irony is the my family who are cops have said "its better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6" ... what they dont realize is when they act like that others will respond in similar fashion 

The war on cops is not here yet... but when it gets here they will have started it
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On the positive side...it may well throw a wrench into McConnell's re-election...
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ham sandwich goes free.
 
tekmo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sprgrss: hey had a valid warrant


I'm going to stop you right there.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geggam: Theaetetus: sprgrss: punkwrestler: They broke into a house a killed someone without announcing who they were.

They had a valid warrant signed by a judge authorizing their entry.  Whether or not they announced themselves (debated) is irrelevant because the warrant authorized a no-knock entrance.

The problem with going down this road - "the cops had a warrant, so regardless of whether it was valid or not, they cannot be held to blame for this shooting" - is that it means that apartment dwellers should shoot first and ask questions later... If Taylor's boyfriend had killed all of the cops, she'd be alive today, and he'd have a valid self defense argument based on the invalid warrant.
That's probably not the line of logic the police would prefer we all take.

Now you are starting to think like I predicted several years ago ( to my circle ) would actually happen. 

The idea the cops can attack you illegally and kill you comes to only one conclusion. When it comes to survival that is the answer... 

The irony is the my family who are cops have said "its better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6" ... what they dont realize is when they act like that others will respond in similar fashion 

The war on cops is not here yet... but when it gets here they will have started it


Yeah. I mean, at this point, if I were on a jury and a defendant cop killer was saying that he was reasonably in fear for his life from the cops, I'd probably find that credible.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.