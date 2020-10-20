 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Nine One One. What's your emerg...FABULOUS   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

What a Glitter bomb may look like.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like a firefighter and a 911 dispatcher are engaged in a rather friendly rivalry that escalated into an imbroglio. By Jove, I estimate it may even come to fisticuffs.
 
jman144
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Glitter bomb at work better than shiatter bomb at home"
-Confuscious
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
just use the close up of a cell tower, the people are so stupid they won't know..........oh.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Open it NOW!!!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
0118 999 881 99 9119 7253 dispatcher: "Please describe the glitter"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know that stuff got on everyone working that shift, and you know there was that one guy that spent the rest of the evening at home pleading with his wife to believe that is was a glitter bomb and not from one of those floozies down at TattleTails.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, pretty much just like the Christmas cards I get every year from one particular aunt and uncle. I have learned to open them in the garage or even in the driveway if the weather is decent.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Sounds like a firefighter and a 911 dispatcher are engaged in a rather friendly rivalry that escalated into an imbroglio. By Jove, I estimate it may even come to fisticuffs.


A brouhaha you say? Possibly a donnybrook?
 
