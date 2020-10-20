 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   CDC finds excess deaths of 25-44 year-olds are up 27% over last year for some reason that they'll maybe tell us sometime after November 3rd   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of information I was really looking for a few weeks ago. There are "theories" in right wing circles that hospitals are making money by marking cause of death as covid. How do you disprove that?

This is how. Compare numbers from last year to this year. And the numbers come from the CDC. Trump's CDC.

/It'll be interesting to see if this changes any minds.
//I'm leaning towards, "no".
///But I want to be entertained by the mental gymnastics. They're really getting quite good at it. It's dizzying.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?


Don't forget Soros' ANTIFA super soldiers wiping out cities for using OldSpeak.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tik Tok. Tik Tok did it.

/Tik Tok
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: OldRod: It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?

Don't forget Soros' ANTIFA super soldiers wiping out cities for using OldSpeak.


Those good jobs protesting and looting for Soros make them so despondent about wearing a mask they go home and kill themselves
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?


That seasonal flu is a banger this year.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?


And the drunken driving.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: This is the sort of information I was really looking for a few weeks ago. There are "theories" in right wing circles that hospitals are making money by marking cause of death as covid. How do you disprove that?

This is how. Compare numbers from last year to this year. And the numbers come from the CDC. Trump's CDC.

/It'll be interesting to see if this changes any minds.
//I'm leaning towards, "no".
///But I want to be entertained by the mental gymnastics. They're really getting quite good at it. It's dizzying.


You don't "disprove" a conspiracy lunatic's beliefs. They'll just expand their delusion to include these numbers. All you can do with that type is to shun them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obamagate gave fluoride to chemtrails and bluepilled all the alphas.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta be because of the Impossible Whopper.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to be clear, this is good science and something that the CDC regularly monitors. These studies allow detection of outbreaks or unusual causes of death. The CDC publication MMWR routinely reports all cause mortality as well as specific causes of death. It was astute physicians who recognized unusually frequent infections in gay men in the 1980s that led to the first understanding that the AIDS epidemic was happening. This is powerful data science with a proven track record.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One word:
Soybeans
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: OldRod: It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?

Don't forget Soros' ANTIFA super soldiers wiping out cities for using OldSpeak.


I'm with wedding singer.
It was the Antifa.

/I am hoping it isn't 300k more suicides than normal.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300,000 + acknowledged deaths from COVID ~= 1918 Spanish Flu

Question. Does our increase in population counterbalance our increase in medical effectiveness? Should our increase in effectve therapies have resulted in fewer deaths or are deaths from novel viruses just beyond the ken of our medical professionals?

Personally, I think Donald Trump and any (Republican) politician who encouraged reckless behavior should be in prison for reckless homicide.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6G
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you realize that theres no more mass shootings since the start of the pandemic, the real number of deads from covid is even higher. Like hundreds higher.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: This is the sort of information I was really looking for a few weeks ago. There are "theories" in right wing circles that hospitals are making money by marking cause of death as covid. How do you disprove that?

This is how. Compare numbers from last year to this year. And the numbers come from the CDC. Trump's CDC.

/It'll be interesting to see if this changes any minds.
//I'm leaning towards, "no".
///But I want to be entertained by the mental gymnastics. They're really getting quite good at it. It's dizzying.


Graphs like this always shut down the Covidiots on Fark:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They never can explain what is causing those excess deaths.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Boston University study "https://www.bu.edu/articles/2020/ana​ly​sis-finds-true-pandemic-death-toll-is-​much-higher-than-200000-in-us/ " suggests that excess death due to all causes across the US population is undercounted by 36% relative to the norm for the pandemic period.
It is not yet peer reviewed.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cuz dey was wearin them socialist masks
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: OldRod: It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?

Don't forget Soros' ANTIFA super soldiers wiping out cities for using OldSpeak.


Remember the Bowling Green Massacre.

RIP brave soldiers of freedom.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, they probably all died of mask-related CO2 poisoning!
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excess deaths?

The degree it deviated from average is 27% higher than last year...
2019-2020 was the mildest flu season since 2012 (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden​/p​ast-seasons.html).
It's excess death count would be a negative number, less than an average flu season.
So 27% 'higher' means exactly what?

What is that in gross %?

I smell a statistical lie being attempted by someone bad at math.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: 300,000 + acknowledged deaths from COVID ~= 1918 Spanish Flu

Question. Does our increase in population counterbalance our increase in medical effectiveness? Should our increase in effectve therapies have resulted in fewer deaths or are deaths from novel viruses just beyond the ken of our medical professionals?

Personally, I think Donald Trump and any (Republican) politician who encouraged reckless behavior should be in prison for reckless homicide.


Premeditated homicide. The madman made the "decision" to lie about the disease to prop up the stock market, because that was all he had going for him, and the lives of Americans are unimportant to a narcissist.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Obamagate gave fluoride to chemtrails and bluepilled all the alphas.


An alpha once bit my sister.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: always shut down the Covidiots on Fark


(Offer not applicable to flood22, farkemfeedemfish, stoppermobile, and other especially dense plague rats.)
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OMG, they probably all died of mask-related CO2 poisoning!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: Just to be clear, this is good science


Whatever, you communist liberal coastal elite.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: This is the sort of information I was really looking for a few weeks ago. There are "theories" in right wing circles that hospitals are making money by marking cause of death as covid. How do you disprove that?

This is how. Compare numbers from last year to this year. And the numbers come from the CDC. Trump's CDC.

/It'll be interesting to see if this changes any minds.
//I'm leaning towards, "no".
///But I want to be entertained by the mental gymnastics. They're really getting quite good at it. It's dizzying.


They are going with suicide and domestic violence due to shutdowns.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: How do you disprove that?


By looking at the death certificates. Forensic pathology is a mature science and very easily accommodates complex causes, 'cause you know, biology is really complex.

For example, you might shoot me and I die because of the wound. There are several boxes on a death certificate. In my case the primary cause of death will be... what? You shot me remember. It should not be too hard.

Well actually my cause of death is blood loss. The contributory cause of death is the hole you put through me.  In the same way that lots of people with cancer have pneumonia as the primary cause of death even though the cancer tearing through their bodies is the thing that is enabling it.

This is not some frigging grand conspiracy. Physicians are beholden to their licensing boards to be accurate on these things and are not monkeying with records to make Trump look bad.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: And if you realize that theres no more mass shootings since the start of the pandemic, the real number of deads from covid is even higher. Like hundreds higher.


And other things like car accidents deaths are down (though the percentage of deaths from car accidents is up because people are using empty roads to be idiots, but it doesn't outpace the rate of deaths under normal circumstances still).

Gotta account for less deaths from work related illnesses or injuries.

There are less deaths to air quality issues, etc.

But then you gotta take into account the number of deaths from people that avoid hospitals and the like because they don't want to catch covid in hospital for things like strokes or heart attacks.

It doesn't come out even, or close to even, and covid is still winning.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the direct link to the CDC's raw numbers?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the headline isn't 27% of all 25 to 44 year olds died this year from corona virus.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Excess deaths?

The degree it deviated from average is 27% higher than last year...
2019-2020 was the mildest flu season since 2012 (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​past-seasons.html).
It's excess death count would be a negative number, less than an average flu season.
So 27% 'higher' means exactly what?

What is that in gross %?

I smell a statistical lie being attempted by someone bad at math.


Yup, your post.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: lolmao500: And if you realize that theres no more mass shootings since the start of the pandemic, the real number of deads from covid is even higher. Like hundreds higher.

And other things like car accidents deaths are down (though the percentage of deaths from car accidents is up because people are using empty roads to be idiots, but it doesn't outpace the rate of deaths under normal circumstances still).

Gotta account for less deaths from work related illnesses or injuries.

There are less deaths to air quality issues, etc.

But then you gotta take into account the number of deaths from people that avoid hospitals and the like because they don't want to catch covid in hospital for things like strokes or heart attacks.

It doesn't come out even, or close to even, and covid is still winning.


The people who are at risk while at work are the same people who have still had to work this entire time and in worse conditions thanks to a pandemic.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: I smell a statistical lie being attempted by someone bad at math.


Inability to smell properly is a COVID-19 symptom, you might want to go get tested, dude.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Excess deaths?

The degree it deviated from average is 27% higher than last year...
2019-2020 was the mildest flu season since 2012 (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​past-seasons.html).
It's excess death count would be a negative number, less than an average flu season.
So 27% 'higher' means exactly what?

What is that in gross %?

I smell a statistical lie being attempted by someone bad at math.


Its overall man.  It's comparatively through all of history.

It's pretty complicated, there are a lot of factors, but they can get pretty close to determining the amount of deaths that will happen in a year due to all causes.

So this is year is 27% higher than they expected for all causes, not comparatively to flu.

So saying it should be a negative number just because you are saying it only applies to one type of illness is wrong.

This is all deaths.
 
Fark Strunk and White
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Destructor: This is the sort of information I was really looking for a few weeks ago. There are "theories" in right wing circles that hospitals are making money by marking cause of death as covid. How do you disprove that?

This is how. Compare numbers from last year to this year. And the numbers come from the CDC. Trump's CDC.

/It'll be interesting to see if this changes any minds.
//I'm leaning towards, "no".
///But I want to be entertained by the mental gymnastics. They're really getting quite good at it. It's dizzying.

Graphs like this always shut down the Covidiots on Fark:

[Fark user image 850x377]

They never can explain what is causing those excess deaths.


Wow look at all those co-morbidities!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Malenfant: yakmans_dad: 300,000 + acknowledged deaths from COVID ~= 1918 Spanish Flu

Question. Does our increase in population counterbalance our increase in medical effectiveness? Should our increase in effectve therapies have resulted in fewer deaths or are deaths from novel viruses just beyond the ken of our medical professionals?

Personally, I think Donald Trump and any (Republican) politician who encouraged reckless behavior should be in prison for reckless homicide.

Premeditated homicide. The madman made the "decision" to lie about the disease to prop up the stock market, because that was all he had going for him, and the lives of Americans are unimportant to a narcissist.


His reaction was worse than that: he told insiders how bad it was going to be so they could manage their portfolios better.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nanim: Where's the direct link to the CDC's raw numbers?


On Google
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gaslight: Destructor: How do you disprove that?

By looking at the death certificates. Forensic pathology is a mature science and very easily accommodates complex causes, 'cause you know, biology is really complex.

For example, you might shoot me and I die because of the wound. There are several boxes on a death certificate. In my case the primary cause of death will be... what? You shot me remember. It should not be too hard.

Well actually my cause of death is blood loss. The contributory cause of death is the hole you put through me.  In the same way that lots of people with cancer have pneumonia as the primary cause of death even though the cancer tearing through their bodies is the thing that is enabling it.

This is not some frigging grand conspiracy. Physicians are beholden to their licensing boards to be accurate on these things and are not monkeying with records to make Trump look bad.


Username does not match.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The actual report in MMWR. It's sobering, and it is basically stating that around 420,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 or COVID-19 induced causes in 2020 (the 220K already known, and about 200K more excess deaths.)

It's worth noting that the trail-offs in the breakdown graphs do NOT represent the diseases fading away. There is a significant time lag before the complete data gets to the CDC.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: dkulprit: lolmao500: And if you realize that theres no more mass shootings since the start of the pandemic, the real number of deads from covid is even higher. Like hundreds higher.

And other things like car accidents deaths are down (though the percentage of deaths from car accidents is up because people are using empty roads to be idiots, but it doesn't outpace the rate of deaths under normal circumstances still).

Gotta account for less deaths from work related illnesses or injuries.

There are less deaths to air quality issues, etc.

But then you gotta take into account the number of deaths from people that avoid hospitals and the like because they don't want to catch covid in hospital for things like strokes or heart attacks.

It doesn't come out even, or close to even, and covid is still winning.

The people who are at risk while at work are the same people who have still had to work this entire time and in worse conditions thanks to a pandemic.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The only jobs that are dangerous that hasn't really been effected by covid is agricultural, but they still took a hit, but not nearly as bad as the rest.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: 2019-2020 was the mildest flu season since 2012 (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​past-seasons.html).


Almost the entire course of this disease in the United States has run OUTSIDEthe 2019-2020 flu season. It's not been flu seasons for months, indeed, we're coming into the 2020-2021 season now.

Why are you lying?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: They never can explain what is causing those excess deaths.


The Fire Gnomes from the Center of the Earth.  They were just doing global warming, but now they're randomly incinerating people.  The government calls it covid to avoid panic.... but you and I.... we know better.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Destructor: This is the sort of information I was really looking for a few weeks ago. There are "theories" in right wing circles that hospitals are making money by marking cause of death as covid. How do you disprove that?



I'd ask how exactly that works. Who is paying them? How much are they being paid per death? Where is the money coming from? How does the information on a death get to the person/organization that is making the payments? How much total money is being made this way? Where is the paper trail that happens when large amounts of money are transfered?

Presenting them with data doesn't do a damn thing, they just disregard any inconvenient facts. Asking them questions that makes them think through the logic has a better chance.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dkulprit: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Excess deaths?

The degree it deviated from average is 27% higher than last year...
2019-2020 was the mildest flu season since 2012 (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​past-seasons.html).
It's excess death count would be a negative number, less than an average flu season.
So 27% 'higher' means exactly what?

What is that in gross %?

I smell a statistical lie being attempted by someone bad at math.

Its overall man.  It's comparatively through all of history.

It's pretty complicated, there are a lot of factors, but they can get pretty close to determining the amount of deaths that will happen in a year due to all causes.

So this is year is 27% higher than they expected for all causes, not comparatively to flu.

So saying it should be a negative number just because you are saying it only applies to one type of illness is wrong.

This is all deaths.


What other large number of deaths vary from year to year significantly?

Why did they report a change in excess deaths rather than all deaths?

Where is the raw data?

Also law of small numbers. Relatively few people in that age group die every year, so % changes can be small gross numbers.

You're familiar with 'How To Lie With Statistics'? Because this metric seams a perfect example. Can't tell for sure, because no data provided.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: They are going with suicide and domestic violence due to shutdowns.


And to think pneumonia violence was almost unheard of before covid.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

make me some tea: OldRod: It's all those suicides from the lockdown that they are ignoring?

And the drunken driving.


Have been following the Australian numbers.  Their excess death stats (all causes) have actually decreased.  Oh, their seasonal flu season didn't make an appearance.  So few cases that working up a vaccine for '21 is presenting difficulties.

Oh, mask discipline and distancing seem to be doing an adequate job in the antipodes.  As Redfield at the CDC stated under oath, to Congress: "mask is as good as a vaccine" (if one wears it).  Bereft of adequate testing - everyone not so tested must consider themselves to be asymptomatic spreaders (45-50% of transmissions via the asymptomatic).  Wearing a mask is merely protecting everyone else from one's putative viral load.  So, shooting every a*shole not wearing a mask is merely self-defense.

Expect the Excess in the Excess death stats (compared to previous 10 yr. avg) in U.S. are going to be all Covid/Covid related, e.g., 'didn't get that suggested surgery in time to make a difference', etc., etc'
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: Just to be clear, this is good science and something that the CDC regularly monitors. These studies allow detection of outbreaks or unusual causes of death. The CDC publication MMWR routinely reports all cause mortality as well as specific causes of death. It was astute physicians who recognized unusually frequent infections in gay men in the 1980s that led to the first understanding that the AIDS epidemic was happening. This is powerful data science with a proven track record.


Yep.

Which is why the GOP is moving to slash its budget, if not kill it outright.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What if vaccines are what caused COVID
 
