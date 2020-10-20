 Skip to content
(Fox 8 New Orleans)   Would be armed robber learns too late that the more people you try to rob simultaneously, the more likely it is that one of them will have a gun   (fox8live.com) divider line
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica. Where robbery is a capital offense, sentence administered without trial.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Investigators believe Marcus Hayes, Jr., 20, was committing an armed robbery when one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes. Police say Hayes died at the scene."

Dozens and dozens of Farkers saddened and infuriated.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: 'Murica. Where robbery is a capital offense, sentence administered without trial.


This is such an idiotic statement I can't even tell if it's a troll. Robbery might not be a capitol offense, but a direct threat to your life (like someone who is enough of an asshole to commit armed robbery pointing a gun at you) certainly can be.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "Investigators believe Marcus Hayes, Jr., 20, was committing an armed robbery when one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes. Police say Hayes died at the scene."

Dozens and dozens of Farkers saddened and infuriated.


He should have armed himself after shooting Hayes?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queue the crying mom "You didn't have to kill my baby" 3..2..
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love a nice human interest story with a happy ending.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games.


Win stupid prizes.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Dimensio: 'Murica. Where robbery is a capital offense, sentence administered without trial.

This is such an idiotic statement I can't even tell if it's a troll. Robbery might not be a capitol offense, but a direct threat to your life (like someone who is enough of an asshole to commit armed robbery pointing a gun at you) certainly can be.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes

This implies that they weren't armed right at that instant, but a firearm was conveniently nearby that they could covertly or even overtly arm themself and shoot the robber.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the picture of the garbage can  with crime scene tape.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: 'Murica. Where robbery is a capital offense, sentence administered without trial.


You can kill armed robbers. There is a social benefit for doing this.
 
ex-nuke [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dimensio: 'Murica. Where robbery is a capital offense, sentence administered without trial.


When two of the intended victims have been shot during a robbery attempt I don't recommend waiting for a jury trial before defending yourself and others. Or even waiting to see if the potential robber is serious about the obvious threat pointing a gun at someone amounts to.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes

This implies that they weren't armed right at that instant, but a firearm was conveniently nearby that they could covertly or even overtly arm themself and shoot the robber.


Reporter probably wanted to use a different term than usual terms for retrieving a concealed weapon.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashlight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: Queue the crying mom "You didn't have to kill my baby" 3..2..


He was turning his life around. Just got his GED and starting community college in the Spring.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
YOU WANT MY GUN COME TAKE IT FROM ME TIKTOK
Youtube TY0eUQ06Q2g
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: mrmopar5287: one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes

This implies that they weren't armed right at that instant, but a firearm was conveniently nearby that they could covertly or even overtly arm themself and shoot the robber.

Reporter probably wanted to use a different term than usual terms for retrieving a concealed weapon.


Why? It's OK to say they drew a pistol and killed him.
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had been assured that "good guys with guns" was a right-wing myth.

/ not right-wing myself
// couldn't care less if armed robbers get shot
/// presumably not a great armed robber if he let someone arm themselves during the act
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

duncan_bayne: I had been assured that "good guys with guns" was a right-wing myth.

/ not right-wing myself
// couldn't care less if armed robbers get shot
/// presumably not a great armed robber if he let someone arm themselves during the act


It takes a human at least a half second to react to an action.  Guy can pull the gun and get ateast 1 shot in before the robber can react.  Even more if his hand on the trigger was concealed (behind someone) at the time.
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: duncan_bayne: I had been assured that "good guys with guns" was a right-wing myth.

/ not right-wing myself
// couldn't care less if armed robbers get shot
/// presumably not a great armed robber if he let someone arm themselves during the act

It takes a human at least a half second to react to an action.  Guy can pull the gun and get ateast 1 shot in before the robber can react.  Even more if his hand on the trigger was concealed (behind someone) at the time.


Okay, perhaps a robber unlucky enough to rob someone who takes their training seriously :)
 
mtrac
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Used to be you didn't want to rob a bank branch near a police station on payday. Nowadays with direct deposit, who knows?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's dusty in here, love these heart warming stories.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duncan_bayne: Dr Jack Badofsky: duncan_bayne: I had been assured that "good guys with guns" was a right-wing myth.

/ not right-wing myself
// couldn't care less if armed robbers get shot
/// presumably not a great armed robber if he let someone arm themselves during the act

It takes a human at least a half second to react to an action.  Guy can pull the gun and get ateast 1 shot in before the robber can react.  Even more if his hand on the trigger was concealed (behind someone) at the time.

Okay, perhaps a robber unlucky enough to rob someone who takes their training seriously :)


Anybody that carries regularly should.  I never do, I mainly just target shoot, but keep it ready while inside my home.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Investigators believe Marcus Hayes, Jr., 20, was committing an armed robbery when one of the six victims armed himself before shooting Hayes.
Police say Hayes died at the scene.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mtrac: Used to be you didn't want to rob a bank branch near a police station on payday.


To do that you first stage a robbery at a remote branch in town that you quickly abandon. The 911 call draws an "all hands" response to where you have quickly retreated. Then, you are free to rob the branch near the precinct or HQ without a good response time as a factor.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two of the victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Okay so who shot the 'victims', was it the robber or the hero? Details are scarce.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dimensio: 'Murica. Where robbery is a capital offense, sentence administered without trial.


The robber had already shot two of the people before the GGWAG shot him. And I just love it when people like you say incidents like this are "summary execution" or "murder without trial."

Just exactly WTF would you rather the victims do? Citizen's arrest? Thoughts and prayers? Maybe think "Well, he's already shot two of us but I rilly rilly hope he doesn't shoot anyone else?"

Y'know that meme about "If you proposition a girl at a club and she turns you down, don't rape her?"

How about "If you don't want to get shot by a random stranger, don't rob and shoot random strangers?"
 
