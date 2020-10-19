 Skip to content
(UPI)   "I REGRET NOTHinnnngggggg"   (upi.com) divider line
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does a 102 year old skydiver wear under her jumpsuit?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regerts? I've had a few
 
Dodo David
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: What does a 102 year old skydiver wear under her jumpsuit?


Answer: What every first-time skydiver wears - Depends.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Got more stones than most.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If at first you don't succeed, skydiving is not for you.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
<fwoop><pop>

"You pulled your chute a bit early"

"No, that was my back skin"
 
drtgb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I did a tandem jump for my 50th birthday. The skydiver guy said that we would jump 'on 3.' He counted 'one... two...' and then shoved us out the door. After we landed, he told me that people tend to freeze up on '3' so he just shoves everyone out on '2.'

I also enjoyed the free-fall so much I forgot to pull the ripcord at 3,000 feet. He pulled it at 2,500.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drtgb: He counted 'one... two...' and then shoved us out the door.


B...b...but. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three.

It is known.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Got more stones than most.


Think she cries over Halloween costumes she doesn't like?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bondith: If at first you don't succeed, skydiving is not for you.


I love that. I miss the Muppets at Disney.
 
