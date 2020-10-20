 Skip to content
(MSN)   You know how the number of deaths from Covid in the U.S. are less then expected. Well not so much. Tag is for U.S. response   (msn.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Than.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fewer
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
,
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Do" and "?"
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Fewer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
but but but it's no worse that the flu!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meat0918: Thanks, Obama.


Substitute for Covid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks pro lifers!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpocksEars: but but but it's no worse that the flu!


And people that die from it were the elderly and infirm who would probably die soon from other causes anyhow.  Only they should have to wear masks and avoid social situations!

"But the CDC also found, surprisingly, that it has struck 25- to 44-year-olds very hard: Their "excess death" rate is up 26.5 percent over previous years, the largest change for any age group. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
