(Daily Star)   "I made a recommendation to the government - because I got high" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Oct 2020 at 4:05 PM



mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with cocaine is that no one ever stops doing it until something bad happens. In the UK that bad thing is usually a fatal heart attack happening to dudes in their early fifties. Put the marching powder away, boys. Its never going feel as good as it did when you were young.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Afroman - Because I Got High (Official Video)
Youtube WeYsTmIzjkw
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.


I'll be the judge of this alleged similarity. Send me a couple of pills and I'll run some tests.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Replace amphetamines with opiates and we may have something here.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of the report contributors is an independent consultant living at 221B Baker Street.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"the destructive "war on drugs" that has been costing live son both sides for more than 50 years."

Lives on both sides.

Spell check isn't a cure for you're pour writing skills.
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cocaine really is a dangerous drug, though.  People shouldn't do it.
 
lennavan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.


Probably more like methamphetamine.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The problem with cocaine is that no one ever stops doing it until something bad happens. In the UK that bad thing is usually a fatal heart attack happening to dudes in their early fifties. Put the marching powder away, boys. Its never going feel as good as it did when you were young.


While you're right, I'm good with letting people ingest whatever.  It's their body and if they want to pump themselves full of poison then so be it.  That said addiction treatments need to be funded and available.

/Cocaine is a helluva drug
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The problem with cocaine is that no one ever stops doing it until something bad happens. In the UK that bad thing is usually a fatal heart attack happening to dudes in their early fifties. Put the marching powder away, boys. Its never going feel as good as it did when you were young.


Bullshiat.

It's just like any other fun addictive substance. Some people pace themselves, others abuse it. Some people can have a stash of it in the house and save it for a big party for days or weeks, some aholes gotta do every last bump if it is within reach. This does not necessarily depend on a judgement of character, some people are wired differently.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.


I thought most ADHD medication was closer to amphetamines?


I'm not a doctor, nor do I have ADHD so it is both possible and likely that I'm wrong.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: One of the report contributors is an independent consultant living at 221B Baker Street.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where the cluck, cuz?
 
g.fro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: One of the report contributors is an independent consultant living at 221B Baker Street.


I'm glad he found a more lucrative career.  His last gig couldn't have been paying much.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: fragMasterFlash: The problem with cocaine is that no one ever stops doing it until something bad happens. In the UK that bad thing is usually a fatal heart attack happening to dudes in their early fifties. Put the marching powder away, boys. Its never going feel as good as it did when you were young.

While you're right, I'm good with letting people ingest whatever.  It's their body and if they want to pump themselves full of poison then so be it.  That said addiction treatments need to be funded and available.

/Cocaine is a helluva drug


I'm not ok with it when it ends up hurting someone else, which it almost always does, sooner or later.
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My understanding of Britain is that their love of cocaine is reaching America in the 80s levels.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm willing to entertain the idea but let's try that with pot first and make a plan to expand the program with guidelines and checks.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: One of the report contributors is an independent consultant living at 221B Baker Street.


Fark user imageView Full Size


and lets not forget professor moriarty played by the great daniel davis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw hells jeeyeah!"
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If this passes, will Lord Sewel come back? He resigned after a hidden camera caught him snorting cocaine off a prostitute's boob while bragging about using the daily stipend he receives to keep the party going all night.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/kw9a9​3​/lord-sewel-is-a-farking-baller-105

John Oliver House of Lords
Youtube kJklRkNny4E
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Steampunk Gallagher: If this passes, will Lord Sewel come back? He resigned after a hidden camera caught him snorting cocaine off a prostitute's boob while bragging about using the daily stipend he receives to keep the party going all night.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/kw9a93​/lord-sewel-is-a-farking-baller-105

[YouTube video: John Oliver House of Lords]


(NSFW, obviously)
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*opens google*

"How to become a UK citizen"
 
g.fro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: ...

and lets not forget professor moriarty played by the great daniel davis

[Fark user image image 360x360]


The best Moriarty.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.


Cocaine actually helps me concentrate on one thing.
 
g.fro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Advernaut: mrshowrules: My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.

Cocaine actually helps me concentrate on one thing.


Getting more cocaine?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Personally, I think a commission of doctory sciencey types should rank the various recreational pharmaceuticals on addiction level, short and long term harm to self, short and long term harm to others, harm to society, etc.  If the drug scores less than ones that are already legal (cigarettes have to score pretty damned high; so does alcohol), they should be legal (and taxed if they score relatively high).
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: bluenovaman: fragMasterFlash: The problem with cocaine is that no one ever stops doing it until something bad happens. In the UK that bad thing is usually a fatal heart attack happening to dudes in their early fifties. Put the marching powder away, boys. Its never going feel as good as it did when you were young.

While you're right, I'm good with letting people ingest whatever.  It's their body and if they want to pump themselves full of poison then so be it.  That said addiction treatments need to be funded and available.

/Cocaine is a helluva drug

I'm not ok with it when it ends up hurting someone else, which it almost always does, sooner or later.


That's why I support addiction treatment.  If they do something criminal on top of the drugs then yes, lock their asses up and force them into treatment while incarcerated.
 
Unright
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2wolves: "the destructive "war on drugs" that has been costing live son both sides for more than 50 years."

Lives on both sides.

Spell check isn't a cure for four you're pour writing skills.


/pet peave
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have no personal interest in cocaine, but any step toward ending prohibition and regulating the production and distribution of psychoactive drugs is a good thing, IMO. It should be treated as a public health crisis, not a moral/legal/criminal failing.

MDMA is some amazing stuff, in the right set, setting, and dosage.

I have known more than a few meth heads, despite never having done it myself. I have seen some s c a r y shiat, and honestly I'm terrified of it enough to never have any desire to try it, despite being a collector and to some degree a connoisseur of drug experiences. That being said, I don't think prohibition/punitive measures are ever the most effective way to curb abuse of a substance. Not meth, fentanyl, cocaine, any of it. If you really think drug abuse/addiction is a problem (and it sure as hell is, in the US, the UK, and elsewhere), the solution is NOT locking up (mostly poor and/or brown) drug addicts and plugging your ears, saying "MY PRECIOUS BABIES WILL NEVER DO DRUGS" and then sending them to some expensive ass day spa 'rehab' while the poor folks rot in jail for the same drug use...
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used to do coke.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't heard "because I got high" for years. You made me look it up.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: mrshowrules: My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.

I thought most ADHD medication was closer to amphetamines?


I'm not a doctor, nor do I have ADHD so it is both possible and likely that I'm wrong.


margarine is chemically similar to a plastic. similar.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I made a recommendation to the government - because I got high"

Don't wanna risk imprisonment because I got high
Now I'm Her Majesty's guest, and I know why (why, bruv?) eh-ey
Because I got high
Because I got high
Because I got high

/not British, so my slang is off
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Advernaut: mrshowrules: My son is on a drug for his ADHD which is not entirely dissimilar chemically from cocaine.

Cocaine actually helps me concentrate on one thing.


How to time your breathing?
 
