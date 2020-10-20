 Skip to content
(Valley News Live)   Bad: North Dakota reports 1,036 new cases of coronavirus. Worse: The entire population of North Dakota is 762,000   (valleynewslive.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have a 20% positivity rate in testing.  That is hilarious.   If this was March and April I'd feel sorry for them but now I just laugh at their stupidity.

But, hats off to them for not letting the virus dominate their lives.  Most of them will get through this.  Those who couldn't or are debilitated for life were probably beta cucks anyways.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah and 75% of that is in Fargo. 20% in Bismarck and the remaining 5% live at exits off the interstate that offer NO SERVICES.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've set up a calendar reminder to send one quarter of a thought and three quarters of a prayer a little later this afternoon. I'd send more but I already sent the better part of a thought and a small prayer sliver to Jeffrey Toobin.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But those people are freedom loving people in ND able to decide what's best for them! FREEDOM! Even death is a freedom choice in ND!

AMERICA! F*CK YEAH!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
us.v-cdn.netView Full Size


-Paid for by the morticians of South Dakota
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: They have a 20% positivity rate in testing.  That is hilarious.   If this was March and April I'd feel sorry for them but now I just laugh at their stupidity.

But, hats off to them for not letting the virus dominate their lives.  Most of them will get through this.  Those who couldn't or are debilitated for life were probably beta cucks anyways.


Anything more than 10% seemingly means that you aren't capturing anything even close to the real positive rate
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And I'm going there for the weekend to celebrate my mom's 60th birthday...in a town on the west side of the state, so away from the "cities" in ND.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eh at least big pharma, doctors and the funeral industry are booming.

The rest of the population goes bankrupt/dies...

So its like the 1% farking people over again.

People are so used getting farked over that they just accept it like lemmings, even if it means they are gonna die or see their loved ones die.

We are in 1984.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's dumb in them thar hills!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Friend of mine In ND is recovering from it now.  Nicest lady you'd ever want to meet, a formerly deaf  woman who grooms Dogs by trade and keeps a whole pack (5) of corgis as well as innumerable lizards, frogs, fish, even (ironically) a very talkative parrot.  It's heartbreaking to see her right now.  She's in CONSTANT pain to where she can barely care for her animals right now, and this brilliant witty women is als suffering from, in her words "a brain fog" that makes processing and remembering information really hard for her.   And she's one of the "lucky' ones because she survived it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magorn: Friend of mine In ND is recovering from it now.  Nicest lady you'd ever want to meet, a formerly deaf  woman who grooms Dogs by trade and keeps a whole pack (5) of corgis as well as innumerable lizards, frogs, fish, even (ironically) a very talkative parrot.  It's heartbreaking to see her right now.  She's in CONSTANT pain to where she can barely care for her animals right now, and this brilliant witty women is als suffering from, in her words "a brain fog" that makes processing and remembering information really hard for her.   And she's one of the "lucky' ones because she survived it.


But it cured her hearing?!
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Utah at 14.4% as of yesterday. In a few months we'll be longing for the 1000+ daily count. Sooo many covidiots spread around the state we're not going to get a handle on it at all. Evar. I think the long game is wait till there are only about 20% of the pop that HASN'T got the 'rona and declare victory.

Under
The
Almighty
Hand
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
50 or 60K more and they get Herd Immunity!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who sat in the covid testing line in Bismarck yesterday, and is awaiting test results, I can truly say I'm not getting a kick. We have been practicing distancing, hygiene and masking up since March, but when a huge percentage of your neighbors aren't, yeah, yer screwed.

$50 says if I walked in to the grocery store up the road in Washburn right now, most people would have no mask (including the workers).

People here are trying, just not enough of the people are.

Please don't be quick to condemn all of us
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"There's no way to prevent _______, says only country where _______ happens."

It's hard to imagine anyone would take America seriously ever again. Good job, Donnie. The world isn't laughing at us, they're shaking their heads and saying "you stupid a-holes".
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
herd immunity by santa day
 
Pinner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rightClick: herd immunity by santa day


Would be nice. Stepping over bodies, in line to see Santa.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Yeah and 75% of that is in Fargo. 20% in Bismarck and the remaining 5% live at exits off the interstate that offer NO SERVICES.


You forgot the mutant hill people that live in various underground cave systems scattered throughout the plains. There are dozens of thriving colonies. Not sure if they mask though.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will someone tell the manager of Covid that Trump said he's tired of it and that it's over?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [us.v-cdn.net image 850x637]

-Paid for by the morticians of South Dakota


Are those rocket launchers on the wall behind her?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size

good luck cocksuckers
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pinner: rightClick: herd immunity by santa day

Would be nice. Stepping over bodies, in line to see Santa.


"HO-HO-HO!  And what do you want for Christmas, little boy?"

"My grandma."
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: And I'm going there for the weekend to celebrate my mom's 60th birthday...in a town on the west side of the state, so away from the "cities" in ND.


Was invited to a big 60th b-day.  I declined and told them that if my 6 and 8 year olds can understand and accept that their b-day parties will just be the people in our house this year and we'll make up for it next year then a 60 year old should be able to as well.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: As someone who sat in the covid testing line in Bismarck yesterday, and is awaiting test results, I can truly say I'm not getting a kick. We have been practicing distancing, hygiene and masking up since March, but when a huge percentage of your neighbors aren't, yeah, yer screwed.

$50 says if I walked in to the grocery store up the road in Washburn right now, most people would have no mask (including the workers).

People here are trying, just not enough of the people are.

Please don't be quick to condemn all of us


This is Fark.  If you live in a state that has elected a Republican, you deserve to die.  Painfully.  Because love trumps hate or something like that.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magorn: Friend of mine In ND is recovering from it now.  Nicest lady you'd ever want to meet, a formerly deaf  woman who grooms Dogs by trade and keeps a whole pack (5) of corgis as well as innumerable lizards, frogs, fish, even (ironically) a very talkative parrot.  It's heartbreaking to see her right now.  She's in CONSTANT pain to where she can barely care for her animals right now, and this brilliant witty women is als suffering from, in her words "a brain fog" that makes processing and remembering information really hard for her.   And she's one of the "lucky' ones because she survived it.


Can confirm the brain fog. I had it in April, and things are just starting to get back to normal, somewhat...I work in engineering, and parsing through strings of alphanumeric data is part of my job. I had to break out a pad and pen, and start writing down what I was doing, what this information was for, etc...a lot of re-reading and comparing to make sure I was getting it correct, whereas before I could just keep it all in my head. It was the worst of my symptoms it turns out, though I wouldn't have said that in May.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Schlubbe: As someone who sat in the covid testing line in Bismarck yesterday, and is awaiting test results, I can truly say I'm not getting a kick. We have been practicing distancing, hygiene and masking up since March, but when a huge percentage of your neighbors aren't, yeah, yer screwed.

$50 says if I walked in to the grocery store up the road in Washburn right now, most people would have no mask (including the workers).

People here are trying, just not enough of the people are.

Please don't be quick to condemn all of us

This is Fark.  If you live in a state that has elected a Republican, you deserve to die.  Painfully.  Because love trumps hate or something like that.


Not all of them. Just most of them.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: NewportBarGuy: [us.v-cdn.net image 850x637]

-Paid for by the morticians of South Dakota

Are those rocket launchers on the wall behind her?


Holy crap! I didn't notice that before. They resemble M2 LAW launchers, but I'm no expert.

Why the hell do those belong in a campaign ad pho....oh wait.I forgot which state we were dealing with here. Carry on.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pinner: rightClick: herd immunity by santa day

Would be nice. Stepping over bodies, in line to see Santa.


Santa sure knows how to stack 'em.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's horrific.

I have no joy, none, in watching this. It's a tragic failure of public health. The greatest I've ever seen. Pray god the greatest I'll ever see.

This winter will be a nightmare.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But they're THAT MUCH CLOSER TO hErD ImMuNiTy!!!
We should all strive for such numbers!
The people on Facebook have told me on multiple pages and links and MEMES that this is just a Flu like Trump said and he's now IMMUNE !!!
99% survival rate, so man up and go get it so you're over and done like the Chicken Pox.
 
comrade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: And I'm going there for the weekend to celebrate my mom's 60th birthday...in a town on the west side of the state, so away from the "cities" in ND.


You probably shouldn't go. Most transmission is within families.

/ bad_idea_jeans.jpg
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The country is rapidly approaching a 1 in 1000 death rate across the board.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Schlubbe: As someone who sat in the covid testing line in Bismarck yesterday, and is awaiting test results, I can truly say I'm not getting a kick. We have been practicing distancing, hygiene and masking up since March, but when a huge percentage of your neighbors aren't, yeah, yer screwed.

$50 says if I walked in to the grocery store up the road in Washburn right now, most people would have no mask (including the workers).

People here are trying, just not enough of the people are.

Please don't be quick to condemn all of us

This is Fark.  If you live in a state that has elected a Republican, you deserve to die.  Painfully.  Because love trumps hate or something like that.


Sorry, a Floridian has no standing to explain any notion of stupidity to any other Americans..
/we have a tag for Florida for good reason.
//It's still Florida
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Schlubbe: As someone who sat in the covid testing line in Bismarck yesterday, and is awaiting test results, I can truly say I'm not getting a kick. We have been practicing distancing, hygiene and masking up since March, but when a huge percentage of your neighbors aren't, yeah, yer screwed.

$50 says if I walked in to the grocery store up the road in Washburn right now, most people would have no mask (including the workers).

People here are trying, just not enough of the people are.

Please don't be quick to condemn all of us

This is Fark.  If you live in a state that has elected a Republican, you deserve to die.  Painfully.  Because love trumps hate or something like that.


They don't wear masks, they eschew the practice.

Stop attacking the wrong side just because they're not "polite" enough for you.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: As someone who sat in the covid testing line in Bismarck yesterday, and is awaiting test results, I can truly say I'm not getting a kick. We have been practicing distancing, hygiene and masking up since March, but when a huge percentage of your neighbors aren't, yeah, yer screwed.

$50 says if I walked in to the grocery store up the road in Washburn right now, most people would have no mask (including the workers).

People here are trying, just not enough of the people are.

Please don't be quick to condemn all of us


So, out of curiosity from a non-Dakotite.....is it also common practice to not wear seatbelts, helmets, or condoms in this area?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nuke them.  They are a hotzone, and the only way to save the rest of us is for the military to use atomic fusion vaccines on ND.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Tarl3k: And I'm going there for the weekend to celebrate my mom's 60th birthday...in a town on the west side of the state, so away from the "cities" in ND.

Was invited to a big 60th b-day.  I declined and told them that if my 6 and 8 year olds can understand and accept that their b-day parties will just be the people in our house this year and we'll make up for it next year then a 60 year old should be able to as well.


My wife turns 60 next week, in February we started planning a party. Now it is just going to be 8 people at our house. Hoping for next year, half way between our 60th's. If not I let her horn in on my 60th the year after.

Missing big birthday things is minor compared to missing someone stuck in the hospital alone and then dying alone. I missed a few funerals I would have liked to go to this year, good friends and extended family members.
 
rka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My parents still live in my hometown in ND. My dad lives in the house that they built when I was a kid and right behind it is a assisted living/Good Samaritan home.

There have been 16 deaths attributed in the entire county. All 16 are from that assisted living home. They had 7 people die in 7 days. Almost 30 staffers also tested positive. One traveling nurse also died so the total deaths is actually 17 but for some reason it isn't officially attributed to the county.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Schlubbe: As someone who sat in the covid testing line in Bismarck yesterday, and is awaiting test results, I can truly say I'm not getting a kick. We have been practicing distancing, hygiene and masking up since March, but when a huge percentage of your neighbors aren't, yeah, yer screwed.

$50 says if I walked in to the grocery store up the road in Washburn right now, most people would have no mask (including the workers).

People here are trying, just not enough of the people are.

Please don't be quick to condemn all of us

So, out of curiosity from a non-Dakotite.....is it also common practice to not wear seatbelts, helmets, or condoms in this area?


You mean like all at once?
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Pinner: rightClick: herd immunity by santa day

Would be nice. Stepping over bodies, in line to see Santa.

Santa sure knows how to stack 'em.


Pretty sure January will be absolutely insane. Everyone that thinks god's holiday will protect them will help drive up YOUR neighborhood cases.
What did you give grandma for Christmas? Oh, about 10 days.

Can't believe we haven't seen the annual "War on Christmas" rants by Faux News yet, with the Covid twist.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blodyholy: pastramithemosterotic: NewportBarGuy: [us.v-cdn.net image 850x637]

-Paid for by the morticians of South Dakota

Are those rocket launchers on the wall behind her?

Holy crap! I didn't notice that before. They resemble M2 LAW launchers, but I'm no expert.

Why the hell do those belong in a campaign ad pho....oh wait.I forgot which state we were dealing with here. Carry on.


It's an AT-4.  Single shot, disposable, unguided rocket.

The empty tubes are popular collectibles among the Mall Ninja and the I Have A Glandular Problem Militias.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In North Dakota, aren't epidemiologists called "veterinarians."
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I should add that I went in for testing yesterday because I'm having symptoms (chills, body aches, sore throat, dry cough, 02 sat still looks fine for now). I had the EXACT same symptoms the first part of April, before there was really any testing happening here. Lasted two weeks, lungs hurt for @2 months, fully recovered by June.

Just sayin', people counting on herd immunity and/or vaccination might not want to get their hopes too high. It's my opinion that robust testing, early intervention, and targeted treatments are going to be way more important.

Waiting for my helicopter ride to my suite at Walter Reed, where a dozen doctors attend to my every need around the clock. "I think it's a cure, I really do." Jackass
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.