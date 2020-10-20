 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Not letting dogs get all the attention, a cat in Pennsylvania has tested positive for COVID-19   (wpxi.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 2:36 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We visited a tiger sanctuary yesterday. They said their tigers and lions and ligers are susceptible to the MAGA-virus.

/cool story all you cool cats and kittens
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a result of respiratory distress, the cat was humanely euthanized, officials said.
A primary cause of death has not been confirmed.

Yeah, gee, it's a total mystery how the cat died.

Hope they can sleuth it out!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You let it dominate you. You were a pussy"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry, but my cat is very much an anti-masker no matter how many times I explain it. He doesn't mind wearing his little MAGA hat though.
 
12349876
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: We visited a tiger sanctuary yesterday. They said their tigers and lions and ligers are susceptible to the MAGA-virus.

/cool story all you cool cats and kittens


All cats are but most of them are good at social distancing other than their human family.  Unless they have stupid humans taking them to cat cafes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have cats, I love cats, but let's face it; they're Republicans. "Got mine, how can I get more, fark you." So it's no wonder they're getting COVID.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I have cats, I love cats, but let's face it; they're Republicans. "Got mine, how can I get more, fark you." So it's no wonder they're getting COVID.


Mine have always been sweet and affectionate, so no.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Sorry, but my cat is very much an anti-masker no matter how many times I explain it. He doesn't mind wearing his little MAGA hat though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is kind of old news.. they have known about cats getting the disease for a couple months now.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I have cats, I love cats, but let's face it; they're Republicans. "Got mine, how can I get more, fark you." So it's no wonder they're getting COVID.

Mine have always been sweet and affectionate, so no.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cats do get some feline coronavirus, so not surprising.
I'm sure my slutty tomcat exposed me to feline coronavirus.  TBD if that sets me up for partial immunity or the haywire immune response.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I have cats, I love cats, but let's face it; they're Republicans. "Got mine, how can I get more, fark you." So it's no wonder they're getting COVID.

Mine have always been sweet and affectionate, so no.


You have been expertly manipulated. Like a common rube. Now make with the tuna.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pussy.

Also, this has happened and been broadcast here many time already. Started with lions... Or tigers... Whatever
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

12349876: Uncle Eazy: We visited a tiger sanctuary yesterday. They said their tigers and lions and ligers are susceptible to the MAGA-virus.

/cool story all you cool cats and kittens

All cats are but most of them are good at social distancing other than their human family.  Unless they have stupid humans taking them to cat cafes.


My big dumb boy is not very good at social distancing with kitties outside the household bubble:
Fark user imageView Full Size

*cue Jaws theme*
Fark user imageView Full Size

#meowtoo
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I still haven't gotten a covid test but they're testing animals?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.