 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Kansas nursing home finds innovative way to prevent the need for social distancing   (thehill.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 1:26 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nursing home in Kansas is just following the trump Covid plan.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A nursing home in Kansas is just following the trump Covid plan.


If any of the 62 survive, then the home will have herd immunity?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well done, subby.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A nursing home in Kansas is just following the trump Covid plan.


Herd mentality?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How is a nursing home successful when The White House wasn't?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope the families sue.

Also a 16% death rate if your interested, now what was that about it being less deadly than the flu.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Unlike you blue states, Kansas listened to me when I said try herd immunity"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm...  So, the two options are either social-distancing or stacking-them-like-cordwood?
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...so, you're saying they used the Cuomo strategy?
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Outbreaks like these in nursing homes are common even though a lot of Americans are wearing masks and not attending mass events. They'll be even more common if we implement the Great Barrington Declaration and everyone just goes back to living life the way we did last year.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.