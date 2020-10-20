 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Pretty sure that's not what it says on your birth certificate, lady (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 1:39 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MyNameIsKelley.jpg
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Her real name is Frank.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
that is a really great alt name though.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She was just using the phonetic spelling so the cops could understand how to pronounce "Mebhut Jasfarthed."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So he really is Mr. Cool Ice?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Haywood and Gene look around nervously...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Psst: Don't. Read. The. Sidebar. Articles. I know I'm just a random internet poster who for all you know gives worse advice than OJ Simpson but just trust me on this one.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Melinda Lynn? Really?

Her parents are weird.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thats what they should call her during all her court appearances.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.