 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Billy Bragg, Lowlife, The Sound, OMD, and Echo & The Bunnymen. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #158. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
12
    More: Live  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Oct 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning beautiful people.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'ello 'ello 'ello
 
Pista
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Please make the jazz stop
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: Please make the jazz stop


hey now. i like jazz.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Standing by...

/nothing wrong with jazz - you should see my playlist
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
these guys were on some pretty heavy drugs to be singing about love lasting forever
 
Pista
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is probably better than the GoGo's version
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: This is probably better than the GoGo's version


that sentence is one word too long
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
dedicated to pista, time to murder errrr butcher some jazz....
 
Pista
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: dedicated to pista, time to murder errrr butcher some jazz....


I'm telling you. A four letter word.
Jazz club - desolate shore - fast show
Youtube MsQYzpOHpik
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: dedicated to pista, time to murder errrr butcher some jazz....

I'm telling you. A four letter word.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MsQYzpOH​pik]


that's it, i'm changing your farky from "palace supporter" to "thinks jazz is a bag of dicks"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.