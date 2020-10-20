 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Several charged in trafficking operation that trapped flying squirrels in Florida and selling them to buyers in Asia. Among those charged included Russian sounding short male, tall female and possible human-moose hybrid   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The gang kidnaps a squirrel
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're looking for the secret recipe for Mooseberry Juice.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sugar gliders and other exotic pets are cute as hell, but everything I've ever seen says they are terrible, terrible pets.  They're nocturnal so they sleep all day (well, like my cats) but spend all night making horrible screeching noises.  And piss on everything. Yea?

That said, as soon as someone domesticated Red Pandas (not really pandas), I'll be the first to say STFU and take my money.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am surprised Florida has flying squirrels. Flying gators, yes. But not flying squirrels.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
[Repeat]
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor Rocky. His best friend turned on him and kidnapped hundreds of his family members just for money? Some friend he turned out to be.
 
