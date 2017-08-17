 Skip to content
(Twitter)   International Ass Day was trending and ... by gawd King, you don't want to know
54
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

2329 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)



54 Comments
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame Mattie
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the f*ck.
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet has completely ruined me.

I was expecting to...see goats...if you know what I mean.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krieghund: The internet has completely ruined me.

I was expecting to...see goats...if you know what I mean.


Either that or some female in a washing vessel.....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/freaking furries
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Original is busy scrubbing their circuits with bleach.

/Spoilers: It's pictures of people in fursuits, for some reason
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was excited, because I thought it was a celebration of people who are asses and I was expecting a gift or something.

Then I clicked and saw it was all furry stuff.

What the hell is wrong with people?
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a few jokes.  Maybe a crack.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feralbaby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK but that deer is making me question my sexuality now
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feralbaby: OK but that deer is making me question my sexuality now


Requesting that this quote replaces the normal Fark.com header.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, I was worried it was overrun by something truly disgusting like Republicans.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Guys!
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's going on in this thread?
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already had to say it once in another thread, but this thread is unclean as well.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You could put anything in a voice over with this guy and it would seem reasonable to the base.

"Next Tuesday I'm going to slather myself in buttermilk biscuits and get hawg wild at where used to be a TJ Maxx.  A steel banjo and Pauly Shore may be involved"

.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biggest Holiday of the year for this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, time for lunch.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is Ass Day over in the politics tab....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: I don't get it.


Some people are deeply with themselves or humanity on a deeply spiritual and/or sexual level and choose to invest in a preference for an immature utopic fantasy world where sentients resemble the more innocent hijinks and dilemmas of cartoon animals.

It's not really a headscratcher, it's just weird. Which is fine, people can be weird, and oh god please just be weird in the privacy of your home like everyone else; I don't need this in my life.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Some people are deeply +unhappywith themselves [...]


Missed a word.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: I don't get it.


I just got stuck in a Twitter loop of memes and gifs about how horrified people were by the link.

I'm starting to feel okay about that.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: I don't get it.


Some people lost their virginity to a guy wearing a Goofy costume that summer they worked at Epcot as a Disney employee.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sexy furry Ass?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I may not be weird enough to get full enjoyment out of the internet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Read the fine print.

Clerks 2 kinky kelly
Youtube oNB-m48TlbI
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dammit again? I swear: every farking day there's something!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I may not be weird enough to get full enjoyment out of the internet.


And we're all grateful for that.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My first thought was Boris Johnson.   It's so much worse ...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One night in Tijuana makes a hard man humble? Can't be too careful with your company.
 
softshoes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We have to power to correct this thread.

scstylecaster.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

softshoes: We have to power to correct this thread.

[scstylecaster.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]


Try correcting it without those terrible high-waisted shorts next time please. I so cannot wait for this mom jeans fashion trend to be over.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Our bright future: "And the Nr.1 movie in the country was called "Ass"..."
Youtube UPD0srSiOFE
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's that bleach someone ordered 
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Sexy furry Ass?
[deer_butt.jpg]


Wat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
softshoes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: softshoes: We have to power to correct this thread.

[scstylecaster.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]

Try correcting it without those terrible high-waisted shorts next time please. I so cannot wait for this mom jeans fashion trend to be over.


Remember you asked for this.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

softshoes: NuclearPenguins: softshoes: We have to power to correct this thread.

[scstylecaster.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]

Try correcting it without those terrible high-waisted shorts next time please. I so cannot wait for this mom jeans fashion trend to be over.

Remember you asked for this.

[nypost.com image 680x356]


5 out of 6 isn't too bad.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: jst3p: I don't get it.

Some people lost their virginity to a guy wearing a Goofy costume that summer they worked at Epcot as a Disney employee.


itsgoofytime.jpg
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 603x618]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/I WATCH IT FOR THE PLOT.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: softshoes: We have to power to correct this thread.

[scstylecaster.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]

Try correcting it without those terrible high-waisted shorts next time please. I so cannot wait for this mom jeans fashion trend to be over.


While I like high waisted pants, I realize that I'm a product of my generation.

freebeacon.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/this post will self destruct in 5... 4... 3...
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
softshoes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: NuclearPenguins: softshoes: We have to power to correct this thread.

[scstylecaster.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]

Try correcting it without those terrible high-waisted shorts next time please. I so cannot wait for this mom jeans fashion trend to be over.

While I like high waisted pants, I realize that I'm a product of my generation.

[freebeacon.com image 540x304] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.pinimg.com image 540x304] [View Full Size image _x_]

/this post will self destruct in 5... 4... 3...


This could turn into a bookmark thread.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 486x466]

/freaking furries


It's weird how a picture of a Nazi killing people who are harming nobody gets 25 laughs.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

softshoes: We have to power to correct this thread.


If you say so:
crow202.orgView Full Size

An image gallery that may be relevant to your interests, but is also probably NSFW.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DaShredda: lolmao500: [Fark user image 486x466]

/freaking furries

It's weird how a picture of a Nazi killing people who are harming nobody gets 25 laughs.


He's only following orders!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

softshoes: We have to power to correct this thread.

[scstylecaster.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]


Wait!  Isn't that Black's Beach in La Jolla?

They should be nude.
 
