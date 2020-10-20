 Skip to content
(McSweeney's)   Ten legitimate reasons to pull out your dick on a zoom call   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure I agree with the number 1 reason. If your dick was on fire, taking it out of your pants would simply add oxygen to the flames. It would be like when that firefighter died in the documentary Backdraft because he didn't check the door for heat.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
11, you are on with your vet about your Dik dik
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a legitimate reason?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a virtual Nixon cosplay convention.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: 11, you are on with your vet about your Dik dik


cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size

You tiny dik dik?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't tell me what to do with my dick
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're no Letterman.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any dick fires around here get put out with a shovel.

/It's why I don't smoke after sex...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le..legit..legitimate?
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are so weird about Penis.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a politician and try to pull an LBJ power move.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real number 1 reason is you want your co-workers to see your dick.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fox News has one on every night
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
better euphemisms
you need 'em

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the future looks bright"
~ drunken TK

jamescampion.comView Full Size
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.fark.net
I read subby's headline and then, at first glance, read this as Mrs. Weeneys and though that it was an oddly specific blog.

/ Given the relationship between Toobin and Dershowitz, this just seems to fit
// 2020 - the gift that keeps on giving
/// It is the Jelly of the Month Club of years
 
el_pilgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expected better from a top 10 list that had 4 authors.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden just won and it's time to virtually suck everyone's dick on Fark?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: baka-san: 11, you are on with your vet about your Dik dik

[cdn.abcotvs.com image 800x450]
You tiny dik dik?


Well, a large dik dik would be silly,

And be a whitetail
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I redirect random Chatroulette streams to random Zoom calls?

I understand Zoom is super insecure. This could be all sorts of fun.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

northgrave: [img.fark.net image 154x54]
I read subby's headline and then, at first glance, read this as Mrs. Weeneys and though that it was an oddly specific blog.


Ready for teh even moar sad?

That was actually funnier than usual for McSweeny's.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my band, the Zoom Dick Incident, I play rhythm guitar, but I play the barre chords with my wiener barring the frets. I also provide lead screaming vocals. So yeah, when we play Zoom shows, I gotta pull it out for that.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! It's not like there isn't precedent for this kind of behavior.

Video from a recent Warner Bother's call...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#11: You need help identifying if the spot on it looks exactly like Jesus.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called a "short-arm inspection."
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I need to fix the cable?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

northgrave: [img.fark.net image 154x54]
I read subby's headline and then, at first glance, read this as Mrs. Weeneys and though that it was an oddly specific blog.

/ Given the relationship between Toobin and Dershowitz, this just seems to fit
// 2020 - the gift that keeps on giving
/// It is the Jelly of the Month Club of years


No, it's the cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, dickless, hopeless, heartless, fat-ass, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey shiat of years.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I need a legitimate reason?


Happy to see you here, Mr. Toobin. Looks like you've got some free time now.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: What if I need to fix the cable?


Nice try, but if the cable was broken, you wouldn't be on a Zoom call.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: In my band, the Zoom Dick Incident, I play rhythm guitar, but I play the barre chords with my wiener barring the frets. I also provide lead screaming vocals. So yeah, when we play Zoom shows, I gotta pull it out for that.


Flatwound strings should clear that right up.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
11. You have an emergency, and need help/advice...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have to take care of you dick with sealant.

All Three New Zealand Deck Ads (HD Quality)
Youtube tbazGVrbN-g
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 11. You have an emergency, and need help/advice...

[Fark user image 360x480]


Instructions unclear...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snort: Have to take care of you dick with sealant.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tbazGVrb​N-g]


Heh.  Reminds me of one day at my high school job at a mom & pop hardware store.

Pop answers the phone, I only hear his side of the conversation.  I can tell it's a wholesaler trying to sell him something.

"No, I don't need any."  Pop walks over to a pyramid shaped floor display of caulk tubes, looks at the sign CLEARANCE.  Sighs.

"I don't think I'm interested."

"Listen, I don't want it.  I got caulk coming out my ass."  Hangs up.

Then Pop says to me, "That guy wanted to sell me his caulk."

/I think I literally curled up on the floor laughing
 
mattj1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
13) You work for pornhub.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about if you're in a virtual party, and it's that kind of party, and you just happen to have some mashed potatos?
 
northgrave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Callous: northgrave: [img.fark.net image 154x54]
I read subby's headline and then, at first glance, read this as Mrs. Weeneys and though that it was an oddly specific blog.

/ Given the relationship between Toobin and Dershowitz, this just seems to fit
// 2020 - the gift that keeps on giving
/// It is the Jelly of the Month Club of years

No, it's the cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, dickless, hopeless, heartless, fat-ass, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey shiat of years.


All I know for sure is that the $#!tters full.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drew Carey - 101 big dick jokes.mp4
Youtube pf0qs3HjVwM


Made me think of this. Possible NSFW language.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the 19th century and Edwardian Era, if that happened to you, you'd suddenly retire from society and join some contemplative order of monks. In the pre-Internet Era, you'd change your name and move. Today? Move to France or Brazil.
 
