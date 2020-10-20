 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Apparently Kim Jong-un tried to get his hands on black market Danish bull semen and smuggle it into North Korea in a bid to either boost cattle stocks in the reclusive nation or his own libido by doing shots of it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't he go to school in Europe? maybe he wants cows more like the ones he saw there.

/Or he's raising an army of Viking cows to ride into battle, one or the other.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Miracle whip?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


BULL SQUIRT!
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That sounds like Trump's danish recipe.

\just add stem-cells
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought we don't judge here?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From the lost tapes at Fear Factor. Joe Rogan was cheeing Kim on as he drank the last drop
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The one where the gang tries to internationally smuggle semen.
 
hej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why would they have to smuggle it? is there cow cum trade embargos?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Didn't he go to school in Europe? maybe he wants cows more like the ones he saw there.


They probably taste better. Getting some sperm from a proven stud is a pretty normal farming practice. There is probably some kind of embargo on shipping it to North Korea so they have to smuggle it.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Laugh all you want, but didn't Will Shatner have to fight in divorce court over the rights to the couples horse or bull semen?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Makes him harder than a lemon tic tac.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Things are inevitably going to change!
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus Christ! Gimme all the shiatty farking godamned black market Danish godamn bull jizz! Jesus! You guys are breaking my balls over here! You're really breaking my shiatty balls! I mean, Godamn, do I have to do shiatty farking EVERYTHING around here? Gawdammit!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, if Kim Jong Un wants bull cum that bad, I say, let him loose in a field. Whatever he can extract, he can keep.

He's allowed to have 1 empty soda bottle.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iluvbeer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kim Jong-un and the Black Market Danish Bull Semen is a bit long for a band name, but perfect for a children's book title.
 
Loose_Cannon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So that white stuff on the danish isn't sugar?  You'd think the bakery would have to warn you about it.

Oh well.  I still have my rocky mountain oysters
 
