(Patheos)   Glenn Beck: I'm almost always wrong when predicting the end of the world. But I'm right, this time   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    Unlikely  
Pinche Mateo
50 minutes ago  
Never bet on the end of the world, It only happens once. Even if you're right, you'll never collect. - Art Cashin
 
NewportBarGuy
46 minutes ago  
Preach on you crazy motherf*cker.
 
shastacola
46 minutes ago  
I think in Glenn Beck speak "end of the world" means "end of the grift".
 
Porkbelly
44 minutes ago  
This sets him up to start a new religion.
 
evilsofa
39 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he hasn't actually watched any of the Walking Dead series, or he would know what happens to survivalist ranches when societies collapse.
 
MattytheMouse
38 minutes ago  
Who dug up this tired old grifter from the recesses of obscurity? The marks dropped his ass when he missed the Trump train and moved on to younger, dumber grifters like Pim Tool and Bingo-Supremo.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
33 minutes ago  
I've always enjoyed this Jefferson quote about the "end times":

'It is between fifty and sixty years since I read it [the Apocalypse], and I then considered it merely the ravings of a maniac, no more worthy nor capable of explanation than the incoherences of our own nightly dreams.'

-Thomas Jefferson, letter to General Alexander Smyth, Jan. 17, 1825
Of all the books included in The Bible, this one stands alone as...."wtf?"    I mean Jesus was pretty clear that no one knows when he'll return except The Father.  So then you want to turn around and say "oh yeah Jesus said that but this loon TOTALLY got a vision of what it's going to be like with lots of hints of when it would be".  So did Jesus lie?  Did an infallible God change his mind?  OR....is the ranting of a crazy person included in the Bible?
 
Harry Freakstorm
30 minutes ago  
12 words too long
 
edmo
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
28 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know what he's biatching about.
I feel fine.
 
Albert911emt
27 minutes ago  
I'm willing to go along with the end of the world, but only if I'll finally get some peace and quiet from Trump's constant crying.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
26 minutes ago  
This guy is on the Mt. Rushmore of The Multiverse's Biggest Assholes, along with Jim Bakker, Alex Jones and Glenn Beck again.
 
holdmybones
26 minutes ago  
Just like he allegedly ended that poor young girl's life in the 1990s. People are saying, anyway.
 
UberDave
25 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Who dug up this tired old grifter from the recesses of obscurity? The marks dropped his ass when he missed the Trump train and moved on to younger, dumber grifters like Pim Tool and Bingo-Supremo.


9/12-2 or Tea Bagger 2.

It will be more "feel better" marching by right-wingers where they are against a mix of everything not-right-wing (lots of it made up) until Biden solidifies policy then they'll be against whatever that is.

I'm hoping Biden's main immediate policy is limiting powers and strengthening rules of accountability.  That way we can see the right-wingers be against it and make a myriad of stupid reasons for *why* they are against it.
 
abhorrent1
25 minutes ago  
Glenn Beck is still around huh? Is he doing a podcast now or something?
 
ChrisDe
24 minutes ago  
There's a name I forgot about. Until today. Thanks for nothing, subby.
 
PaceyWhitter
24 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, you can only be right once.
 
ChrisDe
22 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: This guy is on the Mt. Rushmore of The Multiverse's Biggest Assholes, along with Jim Bakker, Alex Jones and Glenn Beck again.


You left out Rush Limbaugh, Rupert Murdoch, Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Sean Hannity.....

We're going to need a bigger mountain.
 
UNC_Samurai
22 minutes ago  
Wasn't he supposedly recovering from a mental illness that made him think like an extremist?
 
2fardownthread
21 minutes ago  
In the Rush Limbaugh thread, I was going to ask.... "Whatever happened to Glenn Beck?" And here he is. Thanks Fark!
 
Aussie_As
20 minutes ago  
"He went on to promote the survivalist camp "Fortitude Ranch," which announced they're opening "their facilities for a collapse disaster." The "ranch" offers a membership for $1,000 annually where people can flee to in the event of society's collapse or rapture. They have 12 locations in the United States, all with "an easy day's drive.""

Imagine that. Society collapses and some lucky folks get to spend the following months or years with a bunch of Glenn Beck fans who are dumb enough to have given him a thousand bucks.

I'd be happily eaten by the zombies at that point, I think.
 
TuckFrump
19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Glenn Beck is still around huh? Is he doing a podcast now or something?


Yeah, but since he can't get on a real network (even Faux News), he more or less started his own 'news agency' and still biatching about Obama
 
yakmans_dad
19 minutes ago  
So, guy, give me your worldly belongings. Well, 95% of them. Keep enough to keep you dry and fed until then.
 
PaceyWhitter
18 minutes ago  
You know, no one knocks REM for their failed end of the world prediction.
 
Tyrosine
13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xaldin
11 minutes ago  
Well figure from a practical standpoint if you always predict the world will end you'll be right if it does. That said what do you expect? Win a prize? Nothing gained what so ever. Waste of effort worrying with it.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
8 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: This sets him up to start a new religion.


Let's hope he doesn't pick the grape flavored Flavor-Aid!!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
7 minutes ago  
This guy used to be somebody.
 
Tenga
7 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: "He went on to promote the survivalist camp "Fortitude Ranch," which announced they're opening "their facilities for a collapse disaster." The "ranch" offers a membership for $1,000 annually where people can flee to in the event of society's collapse or rapture. They have 12 locations in the United States, all with "an easy day's drive.""

Imagine that. Society collapses and some lucky folks get to spend the following months or years with a bunch of Glenn Beck fans who are dumb enough to have given him a thousand bucks.

I'd be happily eaten by the zombies at that point, I think.


Wes is an asshole.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
5 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Wasn't he supposedly recovering from a mental illness that made him think like an extremist?


Obviously not.
 
Circusdog320
3 minutes ago  
Do us a favor take the final step in your death cult delusion.
 
groppet
2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Who dug up this tired old grifter from the recesses of obscurity? The marks dropped his ass when he missed the Trump train and moved on to younger, dumber grifters like Pim Tool and Bingo-Supremo.


Well he was trying to set himself up as a never Trumper to make money off that grift but failed because for years he helped make Trump or someone like him inevitable. I even saw an interview with him a few years ago where he was trying to deflect any blame off of him for the monster he helped to create. Guess his never Trump grift never panned out because he is all on team Trump now.
 
