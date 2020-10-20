 Skip to content
(MSN)   Man arrested over threat to kidnap and kill Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. Apparently he's not a fan of Charmin either   (msn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cops'll squeeze him until he talks.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is just the beginning. The fruits of Trump's stochastic terrorism is ripening. Hopefully, no one actually succeeds in implementing their plans.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stop this MSN.com madness!
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I take no responsibility"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wonder what tactics they will use in the interrogation two ply information out of him?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: This is just the beginning. The fruits of Trump's stochastic terrorism is ripening. Hopefully, no one actually succeeds in implementing their plans.


Hopefully none of these crazies do succeed but I have to say, I am not upset these dumbasses are exposing themselves and getting caught.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: This is just the beginning. The fruits of Trump's stochastic terrorism is ripening. Hopefully, no one actually succeeds in implementing their plans.


Oh, I think we are going to see these "fruits" showing up for years to come.
Thankfully, most of them are none too bright and will blow their own cover before carrying anything out.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know the one good thing about the Internet allowing these people to find each other and conspire together?

The larger the criminal ring, the more likely it is that somebody will talk or the police will infiltrate the gang.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How many damn times has this poor guy heard a Charmin joke?
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Soul Coughing True Dreams of Wichita
Youtube ID-DEJryG8M
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is he African American?
If so we should discuss the roll race plays in our justice system.

Black people often dont get a square deal.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why do these people hate democracy so much?

/ I know, I know...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well we haven't tried human sacrifice to stop COVID yet.

/Except for those 210,000 people
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there no limit to the levels that the deep state swamp and the lamestream Antifa-supporting traitorous media will sink to discredit a proud patriot who was merely expressing his First Amendment rights?

This is why real people are disgusted with the Democrat party and why Trump's going to win!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: The cops'll squeeze him until he talks.


I wasn't planning on being wowed by the wieners-post but...good work!

/funnied
 
kindms
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Extreme TP Hoarding is not a "kidnapping"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: This is just the beginning. The fruits of Trump's stochastic terrorism is ripening. Hopefully, no one actually succeeds in implementing their plans.


Did you forget about the Trump shooter in El Paso?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: "I take no responsibility"
[Fark user image image 467x311]


"I don't know him.... Never heard of him.... Why doesn't Sleepy Joe denounce antifa and the Boogeyman?"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh look, more right wing terrorists activated by Typhoid Trump the Treason Turd.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: You know the one good thing about the Internet allowing these people to find each other and conspire together?

The larger the criminal ring, the more likely it is that somebody will talk or the police will infiltrate the gang.


Difficulty: the gangs ARE the police, or members.

What are the odds the police "allow" the kidnapping and execution, and then "find" and kill the suspects in a raid?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neongoats: Oh look, more right wing terrorists activated by Typhoid Trump the Treason Turd.


I really want to do a Google search for 'treason turd' but IT might want explanations.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know when I'm looking at making a political statement, kidnapping the mayor of Wichita is super high on my list.

/I guess the mayor of Chanute was out fishing...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Ambivalence: This is just the beginning. The fruits of Trump's stochastic terrorism is ripening. Hopefully, no one actually succeeds in implementing their plans.

Did you forget about the Trump shooter in El Paso?


Yes, honestly, though he must have sucked because Trump's still here.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://heavy.com/news/meredith-bruce​-​dowty/
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 780x439]

[Fark user image image 850x571]

https://heavy.com/news/meredith-bruce-​dowty/


But he held antigovernment views, so he must he antifa!

But he held anarchist views so he must be left leaning!

Just getting excuses out of the way that were used and are still used by the reactionaries to hand wave away the militia members in Michigan.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: thorpe: [Fark user image image 780x439]

[Fark user image image 850x571]

https://heavy.com/news/meredith-bruce-​dowty/

But he held antigovernment views, so he must he antifa!

But he held anarchist views so he must be left leaning!

Just getting excuses out of the way that were used and are still used by the reactionaries to hand wave away the militia members in Michigan.


Replace Politcal Party with Religion: Islam

Now make whatever sweeping generalizations you want to make about millions of people and watch as you get attacked.

Oh the hypocrisy, Fark you never let us down!
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh hey, another line wild whose actions happen to perfectly line up with Trump's words. What a shocker.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Oh hey, another line wild whose actions happen to perfectly line up with Trump's words. What a shocker.


Lone wolf. Jesus autocorrect...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 780x439]

[Fark user image image 850x571]

https://heavy.com/news/meredith-bruce-​dowty/


Who names a boy 'Merideth?'
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Is there no limit to the levels that the deep state swamp and the lamestream Antifa-supporting traitorous media will sink to discredit a proud patriot who was merely expressing his First Amendment rights?

This is why real people are disgusted with the Democrat party and why Trump's going to win!


sorry not sorry but this shiat just ain't funny anymore
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: dkulprit: thorpe: [Fark user image image 780x439]

[Fark user image image 850x571]

https://heavy.com/news/meredith-bruce-​dowty/

But he held antigovernment views, so he must he antifa!

But he held anarchist views so he must be left leaning!

Just getting excuses out of the way that were used and are still used by the reactionaries to hand wave away the militia members in Michigan.

Replace Politcal Party with Religion: Islam

Now make whatever sweeping generalizations you want to make about millions of people and watch as you get attacked.

Oh the hypocrisy, Fark you never let us down!


Wuht?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: The cops'll squeeze him until he talks.


*turns lights off, pushes everyone out of thread*
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wichita Lineman (Remastered 2001)
Youtube Q8P_xTBpAcY
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least it didn't take a Seven Nation Army to hold him back.
 
