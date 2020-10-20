 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Scotland Yard Body Cam program to document the conduct of police officers is discontinued after it successfully documents the conduct of police officers   (theguardian.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


wut
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: King Something: 'Murica.

wut


Crikey
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: King Something: 'Murica.

wut's all this, then?


/fixed
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was under the impression England was already so covered in security cameras as to render body cams redundant.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Farking cops, even the bobbies are bastards.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't like the answer? Just change the question.
 
tekmo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We'll just add this to the mountain of ACAB evidence right over here.

Wait, you say the top cops are also trying to conceal and withhold all evidence of their colleague's malfeasance while insisting without evidence that most of the work they do is quite exemplary?

Well, how novel!
 
