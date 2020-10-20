 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Suddenly: Overpass pumpkin   (fox59.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smashing pumpkins, not smashed by pumpkins

/pranks are supposed to be obnoxious but not cause serious injury or property damage. Damn hoodlums can't even hoodlum right.

//adjusts onion belt
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ISU? Larry Bird is behind this, I just know it.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's attempted murder. Don't throw things off of overpasses people, even snowballs can be a big deal at 70-80mph if they're anything but lightly packed fluff.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Considered a person of interest
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was raised in a small rural town. Unfortunately when I was a sophomore in high school the seniors were all sports stars.  As in they won the state championship in baseball, football, track (indoor and outdoor) and got 2nd in basketball. They were known for also being horrible people in and out of school. I'll never forget the time we found out they had launched water balloons off the local overpass onto oncoming cars. Before they were stopped they smashed some windshields and a couple people almost died. But, being sports stars in rural America means they were never arrested or even charged for their behavior. They also went into a guy's field and shot a bunch of his cows with a shotgun at night. Again, never got in trouble even though all the evidence was there. Let straight off the hook. I wonder which federal pen they are all in now but I'm too lazy to look.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God told him to keep calm?
But God probably told the dude to throw the pumpkin.

Silly God.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After a fair trial, stake the culprit down to the ground just below the overpass.  Then back up a dumptruck full of pumpkins to the edge of the overpass and drop them all on the culprit.  If they survive, they go free.  If they die, or get injured, oh well.  (also if injured, they get no medical care).

Put it all on youtube, and let this be the punishment for all overpass pumpkin chunkin.  Asking people nicely to not throw pumpkins off of overpasses has failed.  Now is time for ultra fear.  Make those who can't control their pumpkin chunkin fear so much that poop constantly dribbles out.  Make us able to smell their fear.  Make it so we know who the violent in society are through their fecal dribble.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I entered like a shocked state. I'm like, 'What just happened? Where did this pumpkin come from?'"

-Ivanka Trump on Fathers Day
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Wanted for questioning


Christ, he looks old.

But that would mean...
Oh no.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: That's attempted murder. Don't throw things off of overpasses people, even snowballs can be a big deal at 70-80mph if they're anything but lightly packed fluff.


CSB: in my city years ago, a teenager threw a large rock off of an overpass and the driver of the vehicle that the rock landed on died. The teen plead guilty to manslaughter.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More accurately, 'overpass pumpkin' mutated into 'pass into pumpkin.'
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pinner: God told him to keep calm?
But God probably told the dude to throw the pumpkin.

Silly God.


Slow day in Godworld.
 
