(NYPost)   Toobin caught loobin while he should have been Zoomin'   (nypost.com) divider line
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was the headline you picked? Really.

Also, ewww.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CNN can just replace him with Chris Cillizza since Cillizza goes - frighteningly - out of his way to look like Jeffrey Toobin.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New Yorker was trying to have an election simulation, but Toobin thought they wanted an erection stimulation
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, amateur.  Everybody knows you rub one out BEFORE your conference call, not during.

Oh, and make sure you pee before it starts too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the camera is ALWAYS on
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How.... do you make a mistake like this?

Make sure that zoom call is CLOSED before you start tugging. Hell, use a different computer in a different room for god sakes
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have a separate laptop for private time.  Specifically with tape over the camera and mic.  You're rich, you could have afforded it.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even more HR training is now incoming. Hopefully they call it the Toobin update.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You need loobin',
Baby im not zoomin'..."
 
Animatronik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is very useful without pics. Annnyyy pics.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
screen cap from the meeting
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See this is why you put the leccy tape back over the camera before you spank it.
 
xalres
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm amazed at the frankly bizarre lengths some people are going to defend him.
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Wow, talk about doing it wrong.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reading between the lines I think he had two zoom sessions going, one for work and the other one, well, not for work. And he got them mixed up. Ooops.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


media0.giphy.comView Full Size

images.gr-assets.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
clovercat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I still like the headline I sent last night.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Reading between the lines I think he had two zoom sessions going, one for work and the other one, well, not for work. And he got them mixed up. Ooops.


That's just poor planning
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To this day, I'm still semi-paranoid about Zoom and WebEx calls... even if I confirm that my mic and camera are off, I don't do anything I wouldn't want people to see. For starters, someone might unexpectedly ask me a question and I'll have to turn everything back on immediately. I just don't see how anyone can do this.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 261x193]
"You need loobin',
Baby im not zoomin'..."


The Lemon Song may be a better fit, even if he didnt make it to the squeezing part...
https://youtu.be/Jicayfw6Ebk
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: How.... do you make a mistake like this?

Make sure that zoom call is CLOSED before you start tugging. Hell, use a different computer in a different room for god sakes


Masterbatorium from Running With Scissors
Youtube FQ7ewgZMCiU
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let he who has not spanked it during a zoom call cast the first stone...

Hell, our annual conference went virtual this year and I'd be hard pressed to recall a single presenter that wasn't jerking off. Metaphorically at least...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The Zoom Dick Incident" is the name of my wienercore grunge band.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seinfeld Clip - He Took It Out
Youtube hpwJE5DEk7U
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ONCE YOU GET ON THIS WILD WET RIDE YOU'LL NEVER GET OFF AGAIN!!!!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He has been carrying a heavy load, was told to get off the computer missed the last two words, he was just jeffin off at home
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I thought I had muted the Zoom video,"

OK, techno-illiterate boomer.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My question is "Who was on the call that he felt compelled to rub one out to?"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two people on the video call told Vice the virtual gathering was part of an election simulation

"My mistake, I thought you said 'erection stimulation.'"
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Toobin was taking another call and lowered his camera, and that's when they saw him getting to work - on himself."

It was a hard job that he trusted himself to finish
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would be curious about what made it so urgent that he couldn't wait. I mean, I guess I don't want a lot of detail, but maybe just the, uh, broad strokes.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Toobin's Dad: "Jeffrey! Stop doing that at the dinner table! You'll go blind!"

Toobin: "You mean, like justice?" (increases furious pace of masturbation)

[Narrator: Jeffrey Toobin went on to become a Harvard educated lawyer and parlayed that into a lucrative career as a legal analyst, specializing in the US Supreme Court.]
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cwheelie: My question is "Who was on the call that he felt compelled to rub one out to?"


Don Lemon, Jake tapper wolf, Blitzer, and Chris Coumo, probably a team building activity
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CHACTER IS WHAT YOU DO WHEN YOU THINK NO ONE IS WATCHING.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was supposed to be roleplaying an election scenario.

FTA: Toobin was supposed to be playing the part of the courts

Yea, he decided to roleplay the penis pump judge from Oklahoma.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cwheelie: My question is "Who was on the call that he felt compelled to rub one out to?"


FTA: Jane Mayer, Evan Osnos, Masha Gessen and Jelani Cobb

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Look, unless it's furries, I ain't gonna kink shame.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: Toobin was supposed to be playing the part of the courts

Well, that explains it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: cwheelie: My question is "Who was on the call that he felt compelled to rub one out to?"

FTA: Jane Mayer, Evan Osnos, Masha Gessen and Jelani Cobb

[Fark user image image 574x662]
[Fark user image image 300x450]
[Fark user image image 750x1000]

[Fark user image image 350x350]

Look, unless it's furries, I ain't gonna kink shame.


Uncle Phil and suge knight had a baby
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My company has a suggestion box and currently makes a lot of use from Zoom. I really, really, really want to write in a suggestion remind people not to do nasty things on Zoom. (CAH: No, I'm not actually going to do this.)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: cwheelie: My question is "Who was on the call that he felt compelled to rub one out to?"

FTA: Jane Mayer, Evan Osnos, Masha Gessen and Jelani Cobb

[Fark user image 574x662]
[Fark user image 300x450]
[Fark user image 750x1000]

[Fark user image 350x350]

Look, unless it's furries, I ain't gonna kink shame.


I would give Jane Meyer some face just in appreciation for all her fine journalism.

The lady is an amazing journalist.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was that wrong? Should I have not done that? I tell you, I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon, you know, 'cause I've seen bored cow orkers in a lot of virtual meetings and I tell you people do that all the time.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Turned on my laptop
Whipped out my fat cock
Grabbed the lube, put some Youporn on my phone
But there's Zoom on the agendaAnd soon it will renderMy dumb ass suspended, cuz I was strokin' my boneJackin' away again on a Zoom call
Searchin' for my lost gallon of lube
Some people claim that there's a laptop to blame.....
But I know, it's my own damn fault
Yes, and some people claim that there's a Zoom call to blaaaaaaame.....
And I know.... It's my own damn fault
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two people on the video call told Vice the virtual gathering was part of an election simulation last week that included New Yorker notables such as Jane Mayer, Evan Osnos, Masha Gessen and Jelani Cobb, as well as producers from the magazine and WNYC public radio.
.....

During the simulation, Osnos had been playing the role of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Gessen was President Trump, Mayer represented establishment Republicans, and Cobb stood in for the Democrats, the sources told Vice.

What the hell was this kind of thing supposed to accomplish?

New Yorker articles are all like a thousand pages; don't they all have stuff to write?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cwheelie: My question is "Who was on the call that he felt compelled to rub one out to?"


:Toobin had a longtime off and on extramarital affair with attorney Casey Greenfield.
They had a child in 2009, which Toobin initially resisted acknowledging "

Maybe his other baby momma was calling
thecareerist.typepad.comView Full Size


He is always so judging of people, would have never thought he was an affair having, child out-of wed lock paternity denying zoom meeting masturbator
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
JFC, just leave a few old copies of Hustler in the bathroom if you an occasional bit of personal time.

/just wait till sex robots start blackmailing you
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: FTA: Toobin was supposed to be playing the part of the courts

Well, that explains it.


"Oh, yeahhh, uh-huh, mmm, I've taken a look at your b-b-briefs, oh, you know I have, yeahhh, mmm, uh-huh, lemme see those briefs again, real slow...slower, oh yeah, mmm, you got a cover page on there and everything for me, mmm, oh yeah, damn, I like that baby, all concise and double spaced and shiat, just like daddy likes. I'm gonna call this proceeding to order and then I'm gonna judge you so hard. Here comes the gavel, baby. My gavel is so big. C'mon, baby, I want you to make a closing statement..."
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When CNN has their Zoom conference panel on election night November 3rd they're going to put a 5 second delay on his feed.  Just in case he gets over excited.
 
