(CNN)   NASA probe to touch down on Asteroid Bennu today, hoping to boost its chances to win the general election in two weeks   (cnn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The asteroid:
Fark user imageView Full Size

The landing sites:
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Nightingale was selected)
And a gif of the test run they did (got to within 65' before backing off)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Once the probe grabs a sample it will return to earth. Very cool stuff indeed.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend seriously involved in this and yes, there is quite a bit of excitement.  I'm seriously wondering if they are going to get any sleep this week.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NASA is plague with sketchy launch vehicles and side stepping safety but God damn is their exploration game on point.

The sky crane on Mars is still one of the most insane things ever pulled off.

Sky Crane | National Geographic
Youtube p1WX0CATyn8
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At those speeds, wouldn't any landing alter its trajectory?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hopefully they kept their metric and Imperial straight!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd touch down on Beru, if you know what I mean and I think you do....

cdn3.movieweb.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Overjoyed
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klaatu!
Veratuu!
*coughahem*Bennu!
 
jbuist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gooch: At those speeds, wouldn't any landing alter its trajectory?


The relative speeds are small.  The ship is just going to boop the asteroid, not smash into it.

Smashing comes later. The DART mission takes off in 2021 to ram a 500kg ship into a small asteroid orbiting a larger one. The hope is the small asteroid will reduce orbital speed about 0.5mm/sec after impact.  Tiny tiny little change after intentionally whipping a 500kg object into an asteroid at a combined velocity of 6.6 km/s, or about 4 miles per second.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Leave those assroids alone.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wantingout: hopefully they kept their metric and Imperial straight!


No crap... even in the article the arm is going to gram between 2ozs and one kilo.  What the heck.  Why not in grams and kilos or oz and lbs?
 
