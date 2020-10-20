 Skip to content
(CNN)   Justice Department Feeling Lucky™   (cnn.com) divider line
81
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 states -- Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas -- joined the suit, according to the complaint.

If'n you techies ain't gonna give equal rank to our god fearin' results, we're gonna SEW YOU!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we got fark to hide and laugh.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Googles 'does google engage in anti competitive practices'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Act II: Wherein Google doth reveal DOJ search histories...
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is the real reason the Geek tab was broken in two. Drew was trying to get ahead of things.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 states -- Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas - should maybe not be allowed to use Google search.

How bow dah?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump playing the "Look Over There" game again.

Should have pushed harder on a 2nd stimulus check.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah great another symbolic fine of no consequence at all and a settlement. yawn.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pure politics on the timing, and it's notable which states signed onto it. This might work out well for Google, a rushed and poorly argued investigation could be much less serious for them then the more thorough and well pled arguments that are probably the more appropriate response than an October rile up the base assault like this.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real problem with google is that they don't give you the information you need or want.  They give you the information that maximizes their profits.

An example.  I know someone who needs dental surgery.  Mildly autistic relative who works in a fast food restaurant, no insurance.  I have been on the computer all morning trying to find a place that can help him.  He needs to be on disability and Medicaid, but Georgia says he makes too much from his fulltime job that pays little better than minimum wage.  

I know such organizations exist, because I have used them before, but every time I do a google search, no matter how I word it, I simply get page after page of normal regular dentist offices who are all paying to have their searches prioritized, while the non-profits, that I know are out there, generally can't afford that kind of thing, so they are invisible on the web.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc: What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.


google search stopped being useful 5 years ago. It went from magically giving you relevant results to endless pages of garbage and paid results for the exact opposite of what you searched.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc: What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.


Google has never done pay for placement, that would be Yahoo you are thinking of where they blend in ads and search results in a way that is non-obvious to most users. What Google HAS done is push other Google services like hotel bookings and such inside of search results.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like Google is preventing me from using Bing.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DuckDuckGo crowd goes nuts..
/they were already nuts
//learn search modifiers you inbreds
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc: What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.


That's kinda their business model at this point, though. "Nice business ya got there, it'd be a shame if it were...buried on page 1,009,308 of the search results."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a Google?  Is that like Bing?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a hard time imagining google as a monopoly.

The exclusive possession or control of the supply of or trade in a commodity or service.

How can you have a monopoly on a free service where there are other choices in the market?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aseras: tobcc: What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.

google search stopped being useful 5 years ago. It went from magically giving you relevant results to endless pages of garbage and paid results for the exact opposite of what you searched.


It really depends on your search terms and what you're looking for. I have good experiences with it still when looking for tech info, specifically, relating to system errors or whatever. YMMV.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Google a monopoly? Last time I checked Bing still exists. It's not Google's fault if Bing sucks big floppy donkey dongs.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, back to Excite then I guess.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Let those states use Lycos or Dogpile.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc: What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.


They already do this. It's cold in my house, so I just googled sweaters. The first row says "Ads" right there, and the top hit below that says "Ad" as well. You could argue that they could be more obvious with it, but they do identify paid search results as ads. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: aseras: tobcc: What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.

google search stopped being useful 5 years ago. It went from magically giving you relevant results to endless pages of garbage and paid results for the exact opposite of what you searched.

It really depends on your search terms and what you're looking for. I have good experiences with it still when looking for tech info, specifically, relating to system errors or whatever. YMMV.


Kit Fister: tobcc: What Google is doing, others have tried and failed.   I think Google does screw up search results as pay for play, they should cut that out, or indicate that it isnt the top result biased on your search, but someone paid to be on the top of the list.

That's kinda their business model at this point, though. "Nice business ya got there, it'd be a shame if it were...buried on page 1,009,308 of the search results."


except google will cut you off at page 20, or decide you are a bot and tell you to fark off.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything with Barr attached to it is suspect - even if he is doing the legitimate part of his job, his motive is always in question.  farking sad day and I hope everyone votes and that this malignant administration gets hauled out by their nuts.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Step 1: bock Google ad service in your ad blocker of choice.

Step 2: Try to click on any link in the first couple pages of a Google search

Step 3: Laugh when it asks you to unblock Google ads to follow the link, switch to Duck Duck Go
 
aseras
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: How is Google a monopoly? Last time I checked Bing still exists. It's not Google's fault if Bing sucks big floppy donkey dongs.


Use bing or duckdduckgo for a couple days and then come tell us how relevant they are. They blow google away now and have for years.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Elzar: Act II: Wherein Google doth reveal DOJ search histories...


Right? Wrangle all their searches and stuff them into a neat, black envelope...
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trump hates anyone that didn't get their money from Daddy.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: How is Google a monopoly? Last time I checked Bing still exists. It's not Google's fault if Bing sucks big floppy donkey dongs.


They have a market dominant position, you don't have to have eliminated all competition to be a monopolist. Google has a 92.26% market share and probably even more if you look at search revenue, that's going to be a monopoly designation under just about any law. Also having a monopoly isn't illegal, it's using that power to enter other markets or stifle potential competition that are illegal (at least under US law).
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Of course they're guilty, I'd just prefer a real DOJ in a real presidency were the ones to prosecute them and make them pay their $1 fine
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Google also donated $1 billion to the Biden camp.

Coincidence?
 
huntercr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The real problem with google is that they don't give you the information you need or want.  They give you the information that maximizes their profits.

An example.  I know someone who needs dental surgery.  Mildly autistic relative who works in a fast food restaurant, no insurance.  I have been on the computer all morning trying to find a place that can help him.  He needs to be on disability and Medicaid, but Georgia says he makes too much from his fulltime job that pays little better than minimum wage.  

I know such organizations exist, because I have used them before, but every time I do a google search, no matter how I word it, I simply get page after page of normal regular dentist offices who are all paying to have their searches prioritized, while the non-profits, that I know are out there, generally can't afford that kind of thing, so they are invisible on the web.


Are you searching from a Desktop client? I know google has reduced the density of their searching tremendously for phone and tablet clients. It's so bad now it's a joke.
 
aseras
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: Pure politics on the timing, and it's notable which states signed onto it. This might work out well for Google, a rushed and poorly argued investigation could be much less serious for them then the more thorough and well pled arguments that are probably the more appropriate response than an October rile up the base assault like this.


It'll work out as they will settle for a piddly amount, the govt drops the case and now they can't be prosecuted anymore, nor by the states that joined. Its the same BS class actions suits are made of. Wag the Dog style guerilla cases to wipe it all under the rug for pocketchange settlements and escape true liability to the ones really harmed.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see there are a lot of farkers still that would gladly agree to have Pachai come to their house and punch them in the face because it was free.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Google's a bigger monopoly than Microsoft was back in the day, and their business model is based in no small part on extortion and fooling people who don't computer well. They're actual scum. I wish the worst on them.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On the one hand, these services are pretty monopolistic. Less so Facebook (because there are other social media services, like Twitter), but parts of Google, Amazon, yeah.

But part of what makes them popular is how ubiquitous and easy they are to use.

That said, I feel like this is a bit of a ploy. Start this now, get voted out, then paint the Dems as the bad guys when they have to deal with it and either limit popular services or take this off the table somehow.

One thing I've said all along: With TV and radio, or previous primary information channels, it's not like private industry was left to determine frequencies and bands and licensing. The FCC was created to do all that, and even has some content guidelines. If you're going to have one service shared by all, then maybe it should be public.

Consider another publicly owned government resource for information that does what Google does, albeit in a much more low-tech way, long before Google did: Your local library. I know many of you will recoil at the thought of government meddling in tech, and because the cat's long out of the bag, i don't think they can at this point. But it is the kind of thing where one wonders if some early standardization would have helped cure many of our current societal ills surrounding social media and misinformation.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Of course they're guilty, I'd just prefer a real DOJ in a real presidency were the ones to prosecute them and make them pay their $1 fine


Remember when the government would break up monopolies, instead of slapping them with a meaningless fine?

Pepperidge Farm Guy.gif
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aseras: except google will cut you off at page 20, or decide you are a bot and tell you to fark off.


?

Not sure how you get that. When I'm manually looking up windows system errors or obscure shiat, I've never been cut off at a specific page or otherwise assumed to be a bot? Granted, the answers are usually in the links on the first page and I don't often have to go spelunking past that, but still.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: 11 states -- Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas -- joined the suit, according to the complaint.

If'n you techies ain't gonna give equal rank to our god fearin' results, we're gonna SEW YOU!


/
Meanwhile search isn't worth f++k all.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: It's not like Google is preventing me from using Bing.


Bing videos is a porn site, you can't use that at work.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Google's a bigger monopoly than Microsoft was back in the day, and their business model is based in no small part on extortion and fooling people who don't computer well. They're actual scum. I wish the worst on them.


Google, Apple, and Facebook is also so much worst than what Microsoft ever did or even had the power to do.
 
Electrify
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know home PCs are less relevant in the era of smartphones, but every Windows PC you buy or fresh install has Edge and Bing as default. But guess what 99.9% of people do? They install Chrome and default the search to Google.

/will sometimes play with Edge and Bing
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Elzar: Act II: Wherein Google doth reveal DOJ search histories...


I'm guessing lots and lots of butt stuff.

/And a few cat videos
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The real problem with google is that they don't give you the information you need or want.  They give you the information that maximizes their profits.

An example.  I know someone who needs dental surgery.  Mildly autistic relative who works in a fast food restaurant, no insurance.  I have been on the computer all morning trying to find a place that can help him.  He needs to be on disability and Medicaid, but Georgia says he makes too much from his fulltime job that pays little better than minimum wage.  

I know such organizations exist, because I have used them before, but every time I do a google search, no matter how I word it, I simply get page after page of normal regular dentist offices who are all paying to have their searches prioritized, while the non-profits, that I know are out there, generally can't afford that kind of thing, so they are invisible on the web.


United Way curates lists of nonprofits and other organizations that help low income people, it's a great resource.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Anything with Barr attached to it is suspect - even if he is doing the legitimate part of his job, his motive is always in question.  farking sad day and I hope everyone votes and that this malignant administration gets hauled out by their nuts.


Joe Biden.  The ethical candidate.  Always legitimate, with unquestionably good motives.


     
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: That said, I feel like this is a bit of a ploy. Start this now, get voted out, then paint the Dems as the bad guys when they have to deal with it and either limit popular services or take this off the table somehow.


Then you haven't been paying attention how popular this case is with both political parties where the disagreement is more in how to deal with it.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: fallingcow: Google's a bigger monopoly than Microsoft was back in the day, and their business model is based in no small part on extortion and fooling people who don't computer well. They're actual scum. I wish the worst on them.

Google, Apple, and Facebook is also so much worst than what Microsoft ever did or even had the power to do.


Oh facebook's terrible and all, but I'm talking actual position and willingness to abuse a monopoly. It's basically Google's whole thing, at this point, along with some other shiatty behavior.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The real problem with google is that they don't give you the information you need or want.  They give you the information that maximizes their profits.

An example.  I know someone who needs dental surgery.  Mildly autistic relative who works in a fast food restaurant, no insurance.  I have been on the computer all morning trying to find a place that can help him.  He needs to be on disability and Medicaid, but Georgia says he makes too much from his fulltime job that pays little better than minimum wage.  

I know such organizations exist, because I have used them before, but every time I do a google search, no matter how I word it, I simply get page after page of normal regular dentist offices who are all paying to have their searches prioritized, while the non-profits, that I know are out there, generally can't afford that kind of thing, so they are invisible on the web.


This.
And this has been happening to me on all kinds of searches for 10 years and people just look at me like their cows chewing on  chud
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.