(NPR)   Operator, give me the number for 988   (npr.org)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing rotary phones are gone or you'd bleed out before you got connected.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, they've changed it.  It's 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's the British one. It gives you ample time to stiffen your upper lip and down a couple pints while you dial, then just bottle it all up inside.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well....this is actually a good first step.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This is great.
And from a practical viewpoint, I hope they train the medics/volunteers in deescalation and in self defense. A lot of the mentally unstable people have the authorities called in because the callers could not be deescalated nor physically restrain the person.
The last thing we want is this program shiat down because responders were killed.

/this will probably be a more dangerous job than policing
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
bingeclock.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Great points
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See? Trump is creating jobs! Those hotlines won't answer themselves, and he's a built-in superspreader of poor mental health.

Winning!
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My MIL bought a new "loft like" condo.
6 months after moving in, one of the plastic sprinkler system pipes burst in the middle of the night and water was spraying everywhere.

She got up on a chair and started hitting the sprinkler pipe with a broom handle to make it stop.

Eventually the Fire Department showed up (someone else called) and turned off the water.
"THANK GOD YOU CAME!" she shouted "I HAD NO IDEA WHAT TO DO!"
FD: "You didn't call us?"
MIL: "No, I didn't know your number"
FD: "911"
MIL: "oh... I didn't want to bother them"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The number 9 sounds like "Nein", the German word for "No".   And of course, 88 stands for "Love and Kisses", it's a standard Morse prosign that goes back to the days of the telegraph:
https://www.theatlantic.com/technolog​y​/archive/2014/01/88-or-how-telegrapher​s-coded-love-and-kisses/282850/

So if you're looking for some sympathy, you'll literally find "No Love and Kisses" there.

On the plus side, though, you won't find any Nazis, because 88 also stands for HH, an abbreviation for "Heil Hitler", because H is the 8th letter of the alphabet, so "No Heil Hitler!".

Of course, 988 divided by 8 is 123.5, which is the sequence 12345 with the 4 replaced by a period.  There are 4 periods in a year, Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall, so this portends a year where we don't have normal seasons.

Backwards, 988 is 889, which if you divide by 7 you get 127.   I can't think of anything significant about it, so we'll just keep going.

The year 988 was the year that Matilda of Swabia was born, followed quickly by her sisters Brunhilda of Scrubbia and Gisela the Polisher.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ummm....you may want to keep that number handy
 
40 degree day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, Congress actually passed something and the president signed it. That's got to be the first time in months that this has happened.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When it goes live, everyone should call and tell them there is a deranged lunatic in the White House, and he needs to be treated.
 
