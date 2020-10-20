 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   I for one welcome our new sex robot girlfriends (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realdoll - for the man who's always dreamed of getting it on with a dead eyed mannequin.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if Instagram user single dad Vicks Mustang wants a sex doll girlfriend, I think we can all just assume that this is the train to the future. Might as well jump right on board with him. I'll have to spend some time on his account; maybe he'll also have some advice on who to vote for.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look how happy she is to see you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Look how happy she is to see you!

[Fark user image 529x298]


Is this the fabled crazy-eyes version? I've been waiting for the virtual equivalent to IRL crazy eyes.

/ Also put me down for a sharp knees upgrade
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to open up a sex robot brothel in Houston but the puritans wouldnt allow it.
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, she's got sharp knees.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then you'd have to clean it out.  Might ruin the afterglow.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People follow real doll on Instagram? Hahaha
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, I can add inanimate objects to the list of women that ridicule me
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well if Instagram user single dad Vicks Mustang wants a sex doll girlfriend, I think we can all just assume that this is the train to the future. Might as well jump right on board with him. I'll have to spend some time on his account; maybe he'll also have some advice on who to vote for.


Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, we spare no expense when creating new *FEMALE* sex dolls.  Meanwhile, the male sex dolls market is still trying to figure out what a muscular male physique should look like.  And don't even ask about hands.  Hands are, like, SUPER-hard to do...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x458]


I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fermi Paradox has a simple explanation.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Look how happy she is to see you!

[Fark user image 529x298]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes but can it clean my bathroom, sweep the floor, wash and fold my clothes, cook all my meals and clean the kitchen?

Being able to have sex with it is unbelievably low of an expectation.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Until you come home and find the blender is a better lover.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I've seen how this movie ends.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Look how happy she is to see you!

[Fark user image image 529x298]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 700x458]


Strike that... reverse it
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Yes but can it clean my bathroom, sweep the floor, wash and fold my clothes, cook all my meals and clean the kitchen?

Being able to have sex with it is unbelievably low of an expectation.


Wait- who is doing that?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wake me up when they can cuddle and lend a kind ear

/ Yeah, my expectations are kind of low
// But of my many fantasies about an ideal relationship, "somebody to stick my d#ck" barely makes the list
/// I'm broken as a guy, yay 😊
/V Maybe just wake me up when I'm good enough that even my family won't mock the idea of me ever dating...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x458]

I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift


No its my friend Becky
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if i asked a sex robot to be my girlfriend i'd probably get rejected so she can date some douche with more RAM
 
Loren
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't see how anyone could see a doll as a girlfriend.  I don't care how realistic they look and how realistic the important bits feel, they can't be a companion.  You would have to be pretty shallow to enjoy the level of conversation they can provide.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loren: I can't see how anyone could see a doll as a girlfriend.  I don't care how realistic they look and how realistic the important bits feel, they can't be a companion.  You would have to be pretty shallow to enjoy the level of conversation they can provide.


To enjoy the what?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loren: I can't see how anyone could see a doll as a girlfriend.  I don't care how realistic they look and how realistic the important bits feel, they can't be a companion.  You would have to be pretty shallow to enjoy the level of conversation they can provide.


Yeah and well, there is the whole "cleanup" and "maintenance" thing I'd rather not think about, too.
 
Yawp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet they will join real women in rejecting incels.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yawp: I bet they will join real women in rejecting incels.


Do you have to tear apart my only fantasy about there being the possibility of a relationship for me..? :P
 
