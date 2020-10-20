 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Launch rockets... check, invent largest private submarine ever...check. Murder a journalist and go to jail... check. Escape from prison wearing bomb vest... whoa back up a minute there   (nypost.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is up with all of the New York Post farking articles?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: Copenhagen Suborbitals is still doing their crowdfunded thing after kicking this guy out years ago. Their blag: https://copenhagensuborbitals.c​om/tag/​spica/

This guy should be fired on a suborbital trajectory towards Greenland.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From the headline I thought it was Elon Musk and thought oh man, there really was a body stuffed in the trunk of that Tesla he launched into space.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great, 2020 won't even allow over the top spy movie villians remain fiction. I knew when I accidentally sent that "may you live in interesting times" curse to Reply All on a pyramid scheme chain letter, that there would be consequences but I never imagined it would go quite so far.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: From the headline I thought it was Elon Musk and thought oh man, there really was a body stuffed in the trunk of that Tesla he launched into space.


Hey, we're on high alert for Elon Musk to do something totally bananas, after he deactivated his Twitter profile when Bolivia ousted the coup government that was giving him his lithium batteries.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Look out!  He's got a gun out me!  Better let me out of prison!  He's not fooling around!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think it was a bomb belt subby
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
James bond is going to have to jump off a tower & get chased by an explosion before this is over.
 
NEDM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Update:  he's already been rearrested.  Also, apparently he took a hostage in his escape attempt, probably whoever he had driving the van.
 
grossmont
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: What the fark is up with all of the New York Post farking articles?


At least it's not paywalled.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Aristocrat!

/someone had to
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB:  This guy was a very frequent contributor to a website form that I was a moderator on.  The owner of the site actually went over there and went out on his submarine with him.  There was never even the slightest hint that he was a nutcase.

Until...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NYPost is total garbage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xzano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

John the Magnificent: CSB:  This guy was a very frequent contributor to a website form that I was a moderator on.  The owner of the site actually went over there and went out on his submarine with him.  There was never even the slightest hint that he was a nutcase.

Until...


Finally a comment where adding, "Until... the murders started." is appropriate.
 
