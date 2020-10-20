 Skip to content
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"This house in my neighborhood every year nails Halloween decorations."

Makes you want to see prior examples.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Big deal. There's a house in my neighbourhood that Velcros Halloween decorations, and another place where they use 3/8" galvanized lagging bolts. Nails aren't that impressive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Best. Decoration. Ever.

/for 2020
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
WTP1275
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Album of The Year
 
