(Thrillist) I for one, welcome our literal Reese's candy-dispensing overlords
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that won't get ripped off by a bunch of costumed stoners. Nope, not at all.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Methheads two minutes the robot won't exist
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Face obscured?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I'd be concerned about peanut butter cup-addicted daleks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tweekers just want the parts...stoners want the Reese's.
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In my good it might get shot at just for the halibut........
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I warned you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What happens if some kid tries to break on through to the other side?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
omg I would so monkey button that shiat
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll bet they look neat on fire.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Instant long hair and an affinity for whiskey.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Five years ago, we killed HitchBOT. I hate to think what's going to happen to Reese's. https://www.nytimes.com/2015​/08/04/us/​hitchhiking-robot-safe-in-several-coun​tries-meets-its-end-in-philadelphia.ht​ml
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nifty
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope it's refrigerated.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

They are probably going to have someone trailing it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are the money candy, yo.
 
ObscureNameHere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I warned you.

[Fark user image image 640x427]


Cel-e-brate....

CEL-E-BRATE.

CEL-E-BRAAAATE!!!!!!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abox: I hope it's refrigerated.


Agreed. Putting Reese's cups in the freezer for about an hour = delish
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Miniature remote control version available on Black Friday.
 
