(Fox 5 New York)   Now THIS is a story that should be national news. Cop, bystanders save lives of elderly couple who drove into canal   (fox5ny.com) divider line
21
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, I agree that it is important we start paying more attention to the dangers of allowing the elderly to continue driving long after they've lost the mental and physical capacity to do so. This is especially true in light of the aging Boomer population. Good find, subby.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the driver lose control of his bladder?

Depends.

/old joke is OOOOOOOLD
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Did the driver lose control of his bladder?

Depends.

/old joke is OOOOOOOLD


I think they went off the deep end.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Joe, I don't think this is the way to the buffet.  It looks like we're in a canal."
"Shut up Delores and let me drive!"
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe is the younger driver in this story, and he's 78.  Yikes.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a white couple
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes, I agree that it is important we start paying more attention to the dangers of allowing the elderly to continue driving long after they've lost the mental and physical capacity to do so. This is especially true in light of the aging Boomer population. Good find, subby.


FTA: "Police said Joseph Abitabile lost control while driving eastbound on Montauk Highway when the couple's vehicle was struck by another car, a 2016 Subaru whose 85-year-old driver backed up into traffic after getting into a fender bender. "

So, the driver who ended up in the canal was not at fault.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: gopher321: Did the driver lose control of his bladder?

Depends.

/old joke is OOOOOOOLD

I think they went off the deep end.


You know who else went off the deep end?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, this should remain local news.  Cop did what a cop is supposed to do, and someone in the community is a local hero for their efforts.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "Police said Joseph Abitabile lost control while driving eastbound on Montauk Highway when the couple's vehicle was struck by another car, a 2016 Subaru whose 85-year-old driver backed up into traffic after getting into a fender bender. "

So, the driver who ended up in the canal was not at fault.


Read what you quoted very carefully.
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop does his job and doesn't even shoot any innocent black people in the process. Breaking news, indeed.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You told me this stream was shallow!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was asking myself: "Wow, did the 78-year-old lose control of the car due to some old fogey driving stuff?"

Dodo David: FTA: "Police said Joseph Abitabile lost control while driving eastbound on Montauk Highway when the couple's vehicle was struck by another car, a 2016 Subaru whose 85-year-old driver backed up into traffic after getting into a fender bender. "


Oh, for fark's sake...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: allowing the elderly to continue driving long after they've lost the mental and physical capacity to do so


The first and most violent traffic accident I was in was the fault of a 78-year-old man driving at night despite having a daytime driving restriction on his license. It fractured my skull, broke my nose, broke my arm, and also got me a false DUI charge that cost serious money to get dismissed. The threat is real.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where were they going without ever knowing the way?
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop did their job. Old people need to not be driving.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drink
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone needs to upgrade their security cameras Up to at least 1 megapixel.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this stretch of road near a retirement community?
 
