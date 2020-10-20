 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Man stabbed to death on Brooklyn sidewalk. As expected, no one saw anything   (fox5ny.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As expected, no one saw anything seen nuthin'. Capische?

Fixed.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it in front of a Starbucks?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was expecting another Genovese.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Suspect was wearing a t-shirt with an unrecognized band name and logo, large Harry Caray style glasses, scarf knitted from golden retriever yarn, porkpie hat with organically colored feather, and holding a jar of Brooklyn Farms pickles.

A knife engraved Handmade In Brooklyn.
 
OpenXor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I was expecting another Genovese.



Small Circle of Friends - Phil Ochs
Youtube dMeG6dAFqXw
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen pictures of the attendees at trump's events. There are already a lot of people who are apparently having sex with cows.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The victim's last words reported as, "I'm walking here, what are you gonna do, stab me?"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: I've seen pictures of the attendees at trump's events. There are already a lot of people who are apparently having sex with cows.


sure, but that's still no reason to stab a rando in brooklyn.

i thought we'd discussed this.
 
El Brujo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A sustainable, free-range, shade-grown, fair-trade, artisanal stabbing.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I was expecting another Genovese.


The Myth of Kitty Genovese should have been renamed The Myth of Abe Rosenthal
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
