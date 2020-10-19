 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "We're going to stop at McDonald's quick, don't tell nobody"   (nypost.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To be honest, I was a little bit confused by it," an exchange student, Tu Tran, told the news station.

You see, Tu Tran, in this country we like to grub down a little after a long night and we dont need you running your filthy yapper about it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I'm gonna tell everybody! But, you know, the more nuggies I eat, the more I forget. Maybe you can pick me up something to forget while you're in there.

/extra bbq plz.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you buy something for everyone.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well breakfast IS the most important meal of the day
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tu Tran!!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she has 2 big macs on her head already
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post doesn't get clicks from me. Ever again
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking before operating a bus full of kids from 5 to 16?

DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gates, NY? Quelle surprise
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the New York Post!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: This is why you buy something for everyone.


Then you're not the schoolbus driver who passed out drunk at the wheel, you're the lady who brought breakfast.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Typical.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
stop making NYP a thing
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lashonda Griffin, 29, was arrested at the Gates Chili School District's bus depot Friday

They named the school for a Chili recipe? Or was "Gates Chili" the fast food joint she went to and the editor screwed up the sentence?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If it's in the post I'm more likely to believe the woman was stone cold sober and in a super human effort solo pushed the stalled bus off the tracks from the path of a speeding train. Then, to lighten the mood, gave all the kiddos home baked cookies and milk.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kkinnison: stop making NYP a thing


"News for people who move their mouth when they read."
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Lashonda Griffin, 29, was arrested at the Gates Chili School District's bus depot Friday

They named the school for a Chili recipe? Or was "Gates Chili" the fast food joint she went to and the editor screwed up the sentence?


It's the name of an actual school district.

Where they got the name, or what they were on when they got it, I don't know.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark the NY Post forever and ever.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Lashonda Griffin, 29, was arrested at the Gates Chili School District's bus depot Friday

They named the school for a Chili recipe? Or was "Gates Chili" the fast food joint she went to and the editor screwed up the sentence?

It's the name of an actual school district.

Where they got the name, or what they were on when they got it, I don't know.


Gates and Chili (chy-ly) are two suburbs of Rochester.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Fark the NY Post forever and ever.


She was released, now get in there and show her you love her
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another fake news link on Fark.
Not clicking it, Drewmeister.
At least not without removing your affiliate tag.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the mods are now insta-greening NY Post links to annoy the complainers.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want to see more celebrity McDonald's deals.  Like the Marshall Mathers' signature "Get a hamburger and a double cheeseburger and make an extra cheeseburger and tomato soup from ketchup packets and a water".
 
