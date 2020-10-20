 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   You don't need a BMW to get the chicks   (newsweek.com) divider line
41
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1636 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 10:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you get them to be still?

Wrap them in duct tape or something?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey shiathead, keep farking that chicken... oh, wait.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that the chicken-plucker angle has been covered.  Carry on!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His fantasy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The suspect being arrested
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, was he beating dead horses too? Keep it in the Politics Tab, dude!
 
monstera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but you do need one to get to the gym in seven minutes

/or was it seventeen
//eight?
///old-farker
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


came for this.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a guy who looked like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sure helps though.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ernie Anastos approves.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size



Video linked vs embedded because of title:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sVVl​2​EKgUU
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x318]
The suspect being arrested


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Ernie Anastos approves.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 540x279]


Video linked vs embedded because of title:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sVVl2​EKgUU


Why the hell did he even say that? Drugs man... Did he get fired or fcc fined?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifteen comments and not a single reference to Devil's Rejects?

I r disappoint.
 
The Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Waters approves.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Disagrees.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's angling for a FauxNews anchor job?
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read TFA.

Yep, that's enough internet for today.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how explains what he's in jail for to the other inmates.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend was trying to sell me his BMW, and said it stood for "Brings More Women."

I laughed. "Harry, knowing you, it means Beat Meat Wagon."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's NOT what the Hip-Hop community meant by "farking chicken heads."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: Read TFA.

Yep, that's enough internet for today.


Yeah that was a bit more detail than my life really needed today.

/I'll just go ahead and post this on my own self

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Read the headline. Didn't need to go any further.
 
Electrify
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Read the headline. Didn't need to go any further.


The videos? His wife filmed him doing it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I wonder how explains what he's in jail for to the other inmates.


"They call me the Defowler."
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
k, wow, here's the first W T F moment of the day....
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They call him the Chicken Lover.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was about to make a breakfast burrito but now I don't even want any eggs.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His defense? He misheard the chicken's pleas of "cluck me."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I was about to make a breakfast burrito but now I don't even want any eggs.


I suppose having sex with a breakfast burrito is a bit more sane than actual chickens.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sex with chickens?? That's just disgusting...
Sex With Ducks: the Music Video by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube EXPcBI4CJc8
 
cats4rent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After all that is how they get Yorkshire pudding. They are all British so it was all very proper.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to raise chickens. Did it for years. But handling chickens to give them medications or salve to treat scaly leg mites always creeped me out. There's something unsettling about the vacant eyes, scaly-yet-warm skin, etc... They seem alien. I can't imagine why anyone would want to stick his dick in a chicken.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

duenor: kokomo61: Ernie Anastos approves.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 540x279]


Video linked vs embedded because of title:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sVVl2​EKgUU

Why the hell did he even say that? Drugs man... Did he get fired or fcc fined?


Worse, he became a fark meme.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sentencing the couple, Judge Richard Mansell QC said: "The videos you made would make any right-thinking member of society sick to their stomach...

"That's an interesting act you've got there. What do you call it?"

/FTFH
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know this guy who was a huge douche and drove a BMW. I saw him for the first time in months and asked, "hey, how's the Beemer?" He said, "I don't drive that anymore". Immediately I thought, "what could be more douchey than a BMW?". He continued, "I have a Range Rover now..."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: duenor: kokomo61: Ernie Anastos approves.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 540x279]


Video linked vs embedded because of title:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sVVl2​EKgUU

Why the hell did he even say that? Drugs man... Did he get fired or fcc fined?

Worse, he became a fark meme.


Worse still, he became a general meme - that one's in the wild.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.