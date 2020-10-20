 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro Weekly)   Lesbian student feeling blue after Moody Bible Institute threatens her with "stringent" disciplinary measures for tweeting about sexuality. Kinky   (metroweekly.com) divider line
47
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

974 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 9:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is she going there in the first place?

These little backwards-assed bible "schools" exist to teach a handful of scriptural passages and a moderate level of circular logic needed to rebut any and all reasonable arguments about anything that encroaches on a tiny, ridiculously simplistic worldview. That's for the male attendees. For the females it may as well be summed up as "tips for working in the church nursery on Sundays and Wednesdays while pregnant and keeping your husband's house together."

This isn't higher education. This isn't the least bit academic. It's an offshoot of a weird cult; they are free to discriminate all day long.

If she enrolled there as some sort of protest...okay, whatever. There was no reason to think this would end up any other way.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?

These little backwards-assed bible "schools" exist to teach a handful of scriptural passages and a moderate level of circular logic needed to rebut any and all reasonable arguments about anything that encroaches on a tiny, ridiculously simplistic worldview. That's for the male attendees. For the females it may as well be summed up as "tips for working in the church nursery on Sundays and Wednesdays while pregnant and keeping your husband's house together."

This isn't higher education. This isn't the least bit academic. It's an offshoot of a weird cult; they are free to discriminate all day long.

If she enrolled there as some sort of protest...okay, whatever. There was no reason to think this would end up any other way.


(1) Women are also there to be raped.  Christian colleges routinely let their male students rape their female students and cover it up via slut-shaming

(2) Some people don't realize their worldview is shiat until they get older.  it is entirely possible she didn't realize she was what she was until she got there

(2) So?  Harriet Tubman went against slavery, and it was a private institution.  Are you saying she should have just self-lynched because she knew plantations existed, and they were free to enslave, so she had no business doing anything to change that?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the Moody Bible Institute from the radio dramas they produced that we'd listen to as kids. They had one called Ranger Bill, which was about a forest ranger in some unspecified western state, who was always ready with a paternalistic, scolding KJV bible quotation and a helping hand for people in need.

Once I became more politically aware, my siblings and I deduced from a couple of the plot lines that the show was produced in the early-to-middle part of the Cold War. One of the most striking things about the show was that since it was before America's fundamentalists had been absorbed into the Reagan-era Republican party, a lot of the time the solution to problems that the local town faced was simply to impose regulation or tax to pay for something, and anyone who loudly complained about having to pay for things that didn't benefit them directly usually got a taste of karmic justice that the rangers had to save them from, after which they agreed that maybe they should have just done the reasonable thing in the first place. Those were different times.

Anyway, based on what I know about Moody, I'm pretty comfortable saying that I don't think their overbearing anti-gay policies are hypocritical, so much as a consistent, sincere belief in some genuinely shiatty ideas. My condolences to anyone whose parents made them go there.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?


Either her parents told her they'd only pay for her to attend a fundie Bible College, or she thought that it was a good idea based on a very sheltered upbringing and then changed her mind based on the tiniest bit of exposure to reality. It happens all the time.

I don't think you should be surprised when a place like Moody with a long history of being shiatty continues to be shiatty, but the students who wind up there and discover how terrible it is are the victims here.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Moody of them.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?


Why was that black man in town when he knew he would be hanged?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EVERY bible college wants to be it's own little pocket Gilead.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a private institution, they can curb free speech as they see fit.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame there's still many people out there who are so concerned about what other people do in their bedroom.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So stunning!
So brave!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?


It's like a straight man going to a gay bar and being upset that a man hit on you.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?

Either her parents told her they'd only pay for her to attend a fundie Bible College, or she thought that it was a good idea based on a very sheltered upbringing and then changed her mind based on the tiniest bit of exposure to reality. It happens all the time.

I don't think you should be surprised when a place like Moody with a long history of being shiatty continues to be shiatty, but the students who wind up there and discover how terrible it is are the victims here.


Hear this kind of thing from LGBT+ Exvangelicals quite a bit. I'd add that some don't realize they are gay until they are away from home. Others are taught that same-sex attraction is sinful and they think going to a Bible college will "cure" them.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bible Institute"

I think I found your problem.  Maybe you should consider not associating with hateful bigots.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Lesbian Seagulls?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where my mind went....

img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: It's a private institution, they can curb free speech as they see fit.


No. They accept Federal financial aid. They take tax dollars.
May be moot, though, since she isn't threatening legal action.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let your god see you eating that BLT sandwich or shrimp cocktail
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does she fantasize about nights of white satin?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

beezeltown: These little backwards-assed bible "schools"


Moody has been around for a long time (130 years) and at least at one time had considerable sway in Evangelical circles, sort of a Liberty U before Liberty U.  Though maybe with less academic rigour.

Anyway, let's end with a quote from its founder: "Faith makes all things possible... Love makes all things easy."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snort: It's a private institution, they can curb free speech as they see fit.


Not if they receive federal funding and not if it discriminates against a protected class.

/not a free speech issue anyway
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not sure scissors and softball were even around in Jesus' time.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

clawsoon: beezeltown: These little backwards-assed bible "schools"

Moody has been around for a long time (130 years) and at least at one time had considerable sway in Evangelical circles, sort of a Liberty U before Liberty U.  Though maybe with less academic rigour.

Anyway, let's end with a quote from its founder: "Faith makes all things possible... Love makes all things easy."



bears repeating

One of my cousins went there for a couple of years, then transferred to Bob Jones. <shudder>
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?

Why was that black man in town when he knew he would be hanged?


False equivalency. This is more like "why did the black man go to the KKK meeting in the woods by himself?" Was the outcome right? Absolutely not. Was it predictable and expected? Yes.

My premise is that a "bible institute" is filled with intolerant shiatheels. Being expelled after revealing that she was a lesbian seems like the most obvious outcome.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

clawsoon: beezeltown: These little backwards-assed bible "schools"

Moody has been around for a long time (130 years) and at least at one time had considerable sway in Evangelical circles, sort of a Liberty U before Liberty U.  Though maybe with less academic rigour.

Anyway, let's end with a quote from its founder: "Faith makes all things possible... Love makes all things easy."


Except you have a people who believe Jesus whole speech on 'love your neighbor' should only be reserved for those who are just like them
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

clawsoon: beezeltown: These little backwards-assed bible "schools"

Moody has been around for a long time (130 years) and at least at one time had considerable sway in Evangelical circles, sort of a Liberty U before Liberty U.  Though maybe with less academic rigour.

Anyway, let's end with a quote from its founder: "Faith makes all things possible... Love makes all things easy."


Does love make butt sex easier! A lot of farkers seem to have an obsession about butt sex. I guess it's easy for the butter, but the buttee might have a different opinion. Just asking questions.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Shame there's still many people out there who are so concerned about what other people do in their bedroom.


Agreed.
Wait, you are talking about porn sites, right?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?

Why was that black man in town when he knew he would be hanged?


This is different.  More like the black man going to the David Duke School of Pointy Hat Assembly or an atheist going to BYU or Oral Roberts University and wondering why the administration hates them.  In other words, there's a difference about being out in public and choosing to pay a lot of money to go to an institution that doesn't like who you are.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [media0.giphy.com image 480x366]


Simpsons does The Hangover?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"For 135 years, Moody Bible Institute has offered education and training to thousands of students who seek to be equipped in God's Word so they are able to compassionately and effectively serve the world around them," MBI said in a statement to NBC 5.

What's compassionate about the organization making threats? Also, with what can they threaten her now that she's graduated?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Snort: It's a private institution, they can curb free speech as they see fit.

Not if they receive federal funding and not if it discriminates against a protected class.

/not a free speech issue anyway


Only until the newest SCOTUS justice is seated.  Then, the race is on to strip away all protections that cover anyone not white or straight enough.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Normally, I'd tend to be on the side of the student in conflicts like these, but in this case nah, it's 100% her fault and the school isn't doing anything wrong (nothing more wrong than the school being allowed to exist already constitutes, anyhow).

You don't get to go to the Face-Eating Leopard Academy for a bachelor's degree in the Ethics of Having a Leopard Eat Your Face, where you pay your tuition by using barbecue sauce as shampoo and sleeping on a cot inside the face-eating leopard pit... then beg for sympathy from the internet about how shocked and appalled you are that the leopards dared to threaten to maybe eat your face at some point.

Like... fark off, woman.  By paying your tuition you're literally donating money to a hate group that hates your own demographic, I wouldn't even be sympathetic if they had booted you and withheld your degree.  Even if you weren't a Lesbian the whole "donated loads of money to a hate group" would make me more likely to laugh at your misfortune than sympathize with you.  Go away.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: johnny_vegas: Snort: It's a private institution, they can curb free speech as they see fit.

Not if they receive federal funding and not if it discriminates against a protected class.

/not a free speech issue anyway

Only until the newest SCOTUS justice is seated.  Then, the race is on to strip away all protections that cover anyone not white or straight enough.


*shrug* I doubt it
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is as out-of-touch as a medical college using medieval manuscripts to teach surgeons.

gla.ac.ukView Full Size


media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?

These little backwards-assed bible "schools" exist to teach a handful of scriptural passages and a moderate level of circular logic needed to rebut any and all reasonable arguments about anything that encroaches on a tiny, ridiculously simplistic worldview. That's for the male attendees. For the females it may as well be summed up as "tips for working in the church nursery on Sundays and Wednesdays while pregnant and keeping your husband's house together."

This isn't higher education. This isn't the least bit academic. It's an offshoot of a weird cult; they are free to discriminate all day long.

If she enrolled there as some sort of protest...okay, whatever. There was no reason to think this would end up any other way.


I wish there was a way to give you ten Smarts for this.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Either her parents told her they'd only pay for her to attend a fundie Bible College, or she thought that it was a good idea based on a very sheltered upbringing and then changed her mind based on the tiniest bit of exposure to reality. It happens all the time.

I don't think you should be surprised when a place like Moody with a long history of being shiatty continues to be shiatty, but the students who wind up there and discover how terrible it is are the victims here.


I'm honestly wouldn't be surprised if one or both of those was the case. Sheltered social communities are really good at portraying the outside world as hostile to their community, as well as evil. It doesn't take much to convince a person that they'll be ostracized if they dare seek opportunities beyond their little club.

With that in mind, it shouldn't be possible for any educational institution to be both accredited, and to discriminate based on a protected class. And any educational institution that lacks accreditation should be required to post a notice to that effect as a banner on their webpages, and at the entrances to every building on their campus. If you want to live your faith, be proud of it. Don't hide it like a coward.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like that old Moody Bible Institute song "Nights In White Satan".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Their motto:

Cold-hearted orb that rules the night
Removes the colors from our sight
Red is grey, and yellow white
But we decide which is right
And which is illusion.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: cherryl taggart: johnny_vegas: Snort: It's a private institution, they can curb free speech as they see fit.

Not if they receive federal funding and not if it discriminates against a protected class.

/not a free speech issue anyway

Only until the newest SCOTUS justice is seated.  Then, the race is on to strip away all protections that cover anyone not white or straight enough.

*shrug* I doubt it


C'mon man.  You have to play along and let your fear allow you to be manipulated.  Fear and anger are great motivators.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: cherryl taggart: johnny_vegas: Snort: It's a private institution, they can curb free speech as they see fit.

Not if they receive federal funding and not if it discriminates against a protected class.

/not a free speech issue anyway

Only until the newest SCOTUS justice is seated.  Then, the race is on to strip away all protections that cover anyone not white or straight enough.

*shrug* I doubt it


Been living under a rock for 30 years?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How could God not think this is beautiful?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Steffens claimed homophobia is rampant against LGBTQ students at the Moody Bible Institute"

Steffens made it clear repressed homosexuality is rampant at Moody Bible College.

/so rampant....
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: How could God not think this is beautiful?

[Fark user image 205x246]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She's already graduated. What do they think they're going to do? F*cking mouth breathers.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm not sure scissors and softball were even around in Jesus' time.


I did the classic spit take upon reading this. LOL

/Thanks to covid-19, though this was my desk at home and I couldn't just ask the janitorial staff to clean it.
//I am the janitor
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: beezeltown: Why is she going there in the first place?

It's like a straight man going to a gay bar and being upset that a man hit on you.


Or being more upset that he didnt get hit on
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.