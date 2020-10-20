 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Mesothelioma-ville was right there   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
13
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2020 at 6:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The special after school edition of pit pony where they said, lung cancer, kid, and put him in the pit for the last time was the worst.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wastin' away again
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In ScratchyLungVille, it feels like like my tumors are trying to hug me from the inside!

Thanks, American Industry!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leadpaintchipburg was a runner up, but it didn't quite roll off the tongue.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowflakes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthraxia and Putrid Effluvium are still not taken.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the late 1980s, I spent about 6 months on an IT contract at that mine. The town was actually pretty nice with a couple of very good restaurants for lunch, and the mine itself was impressive.

For most of the time, I shared a large office with a 47-year veteran of the place. At first he told me about the asbestos in the linoleum covering the floor, the asbestos in the wall insulation, the asbestos in the ceiling tiles. Then he explained that the chrysotile asbestos wasn't particularly dangerous as long as the dust was controlled. This was a strongly held belief.

The also used to scoff at the US truckers who would drive up wearing masks. Times have changed.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cancer McCancerFace already taken?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: In the late 1980s, I spent about 6 months on an IT contract at that mine. The town was actually pretty nice with a couple of very good restaurants for lunch, and the mine itself was impressive.

For most of the time, I shared a large office with a 47-year veteran of the place. At first he told me about the asbestos in the linoleum covering the floor, the asbestos in the wall insulation, the asbestos in the ceiling tiles. Then he explained that the chrysotile asbestos wasn't particularly dangerous as long as the dust was controlled. This was a strongly held belief.

The also used to scoff at the US truckers who would drive up wearing masks. Times have changed.


He wasn't wrong.
He might have been wrong about how hard it is to prevent it from becoming airborne, but it won't jump out of the drywall and stab you in the eye.

The Sierra Nevada is full of asbestos containing serpentine. There naturally, just don't play in it.
 
Mabman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The obvious tourism slogan: "The most fire-resistant town in Canada!"

/Canadian
//not from Quebec, Tabarnac!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: In the late 1980s, I spent about 6 months on an IT contract at that mine. The town was actually pretty nice with a couple of very good restaurants for lunch, and the mine itself was impressive.

For most of the time, I shared a large office with a 47-year veteran of the place. At first he told me about the asbestos in the linoleum covering the floor, the asbestos in the wall insulation, the asbestos in the ceiling tiles. Then he explained that the chrysotile asbestos wasn't particularly dangerous as long as the dust was controlled. This was a strongly held belief.

The also used to scoff at the US truckers who would drive up wearing masks. Times have changed.


denial and paycheck....
 
kore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because, obviouslythis is something I was looking for...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.