(Washington Post)   An explanation of why some people are more susceptible to conspiracy theories, as opposed to those who have ingested enough fluoride and chemtrails to be immune to the phenomenon   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, assuming they've ingested the fluoride and chemtrails in the correct ratios. You want about a 5:3 fluoride to chemtrail blend, which just happens to be the approximate ratio of exposure for most human beings in urban areas. But you start getting too far off of that, there can be some very nasty side effects. Fluoride is a major ingredient in most vaccines, so if you start going at too high a level of dosage there you're opening the door to autism (and that's a best case scenario). And chemtrails -- well, the list of negative side effects there starts at minor psychotic breaks from reality and only gets worse. There have been disturbing reports recently of Antifa using chemtrails to alter the minds of their most rugged soldiers (the so called "Antifa Supersoldier"), which makes them less able to process reality and more likely to riot and burn. It's nothing to mess around with.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For example, parents might point out to a kid who's struggling with staying at home for an extended period of time that isolation is often part of adventure; in fact, astronauts train for it.

Rocketman Isolation Chamber Scene
Youtube rVVGwJLGipA
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta take your vaccines.
They protect you from the mind control agents in the chem trails.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame science. Used to be we all clearly understood how the sun was pulled across the sky each day by Apollo. Now the elitists have all kinds of complicated theories on what's going on. They can't really prove it so then they bring out lots of math *facepalm* knowing none us like that. They're just assholes.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: For example, parents might point out to a kid who's struggling with staying at home for an extended period of time that isolation is often part of adventure; in fact, astronauts train for it.

[YouTube video: Rocketman Isolation Chamber Scene]


........Johnnnnn Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt! His name is my name, too!!!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just what the grey aliens want you to think!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a flier in an old book from the mid-20th century about the dangers of flouridation.

I dunno man, it made some pretty good points.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governments have lied to the population for as long as there have been governments and are shocked when people don't believe them and thus conspiracy theories thrive?

Usually they start with a nugget of truth and then head out to crazy land.

/Not sure, not paying $1 to read the article.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, assuming they've ingested the fluoride and chemtrails in the correct ratios. You want about a 5:3 fluoride to chemtrail blend, which just happens to be the approximate ratio of exposure for most human beings in urban areas. But you start getting too far off of that, there can be some very nasty side effects. Fluoride is a major ingredient in most vaccines, so if you start going at too high a level of dosage there you're opening the door to autism (and that's a best case scenario). And chemtrails -- well, the list of negative side effects there starts at minor psychotic breaks from reality and only gets worse. There have been disturbing reports recently of Antifa using chemtrails to alter the minds of their most rugged soldiers (the so called "Antifa Supersoldier"), which makes them less able to process reality and more likely to riot and burn. It's nothing to mess around with.


That's just what the child molesting, lizard overlords at the Fed want us to believe.  wake up sheepeople.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a helpful article.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't change someone's mind if they've lost it.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it was yet more proof of the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

You know, on the scale of "Knowing Everything about Everything", the next five levels below G-d, Himself are

(1) Slate Magazine
(2) The average SJW
(3) The average Conspiracy Theorist
(4) 13-year-old girls
(5) 15-year-old boys
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cable news is like junk food for your brain. If all you consume 24/7 is straight fear-mongering and pearl-clutching, your brain becomes morbidly obese and any facts or opinions that it has to face that are contrary to the established diet overtaxes it and turns it into a wheezing puddle of "Benghazi! (wheeze) Antifa! (hack) deep state! (phlegm) Covid is a hoax! (hurk) One-world government controlled by the illuminati! (Coughspittledrool) Oprah and Bat-Boy have a love-child together and it's running for congress as an Open-Society Socialist! Purplemonkeydishwasher!
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who's enjoyed learning about conspiracy theories for decades, I gotta say Qanon has been a disaster for that hobby.

It's absorbing all the other conspiracy theories into a grand unified conspiracy.  And that sucks.  Can't watch the "lizard people" argue with the "aliens" versus the "Deep Underground Military Base" versus the "Black Helicopters/Agenda 21 types" anymore.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washington Post telling us about conspiracy theories. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

Headline might as well say, "Why Those Hunter Biden Emails, Pictures and Videos Are Phooey From Big 'Ole Meanie"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kriggerel: I always thought it was yet more proof of the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

You know, on the scale of "Knowing Everything about Everything", the next five levels below G-d, Himself are

(1) Slate Magazine
(2) The average SJW
(3) The average Conspiracy Theorist
(4) 13-year-old girls
(5) 15-year-old boys


Slate is the WORST.  They're all like "I researched this by reading books and talking to experts, and here is what I found."  I don't want to hear that shiat!
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Washington Post telling us about conspiracy theories. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

Headline might as well say, "Why Those Hunter Biden Emails, Pictures and Videos Are Phooey From Big 'Ole Meanie"


Epic burn!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From shooting into a Pizzeria ceiling for a non-existing basement where cildren are being sold for sex, to burning down a house in a neighborhood because a mob thought children were being sold for sex there, conspiracy theories about children being sold for sex tends to get the blood boiling.

Remember the satanic ritualistic sex abuse in daycare centers? shiat is nothing new. Just new people claiming horseshiat
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, assuming they've ingested the fluoride and chemtrails in the correct ratios. You want about a 5:3 fluoride to chemtrail blend, which just happens to be the approximate ratio of exposure for most human beings in urban areas. But you start getting too far off of that, there can be some very nasty side effects. Fluoride is a major ingredient in most vaccines, so if you start going at too high a level of dosage there you're opening the door to autism (and that's a best case scenario). And chemtrails -- well, the list of negative side effects there starts at minor psychotic breaks from reality and only gets worse. There have been disturbing reports recently of Antifa using chemtrails to alter the minds of their most rugged soldiers (the so called "Antifa Supersoldier"), which makes them less able to process reality and more likely to riot and burn. It's nothing to mess around with.


That's just what they WANT you to think
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Governments have lied to the population for as long as there have been governments and are shocked when people don't believe them and thus conspiracy theories thrive?

Usually they start with a nugget of truth and then head out to crazy land.

/Not sure, not paying $1 to read the article.


Incognito mode is free. And if that doesn't work try the Firefox Focus privacy browser (turn off Javascript in the settings).
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Washington Post telling us about conspiracy theories. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

Headline might as well say, "Why Those Hunter Biden Emails, Pictures and Videos Are Phooey From Big 'Ole Meanie"


lol the Hunter Biden stuff is so stupid I had no idea that's what this was riffing on.  I still don't.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dammitbobby: UberDave: For example, parents might point out to a kid who's struggling with staying at home for an extended period of time that isolation is often part of adventure; in fact, astronauts train for it.

[YouTube video: Rocketman Isolation Chamber Scene]

........Johnnnnn Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt! His name is my name, too!!!


Wonderama with Bob McAllister on Channel 5?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Theories are as theories do.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The flouride, chemtrails, and vaccines are protecting sound minds from tangling up in conspiracy theorem.

I'm still believing that the bus and train terminal pimps, asian, eastern european and latin american human traffickers union, the  BTTPAEELAHTU for short, was the only one with power enough to have murdered Epstein for cutting in on their turf. Jizzlane knows them. Ask her.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 314x544]


A classmate of mine was the pilot of refueling planes in the Air Force.  He was also the Maintenance officer so he had a bunch of pics of the internals of the refueling planes.  He loves posting them in conspiracy boards.  "Then why is there these giant tanks inside an air force plane?"  The more misspelled words and referencing incorrect aircraft gives you the best results...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just because some people are not ok with being chipped by Bill gates and his minion fauci with this fake pandemic so the Rothschild can further get control of us, and sell our information to the illuminati to allow their lizards people to gain greater control, and traffic children in pizza places, is everyone ok being controlled and our children getting autism and being chipped like pets, trump is not ok with this, and the deeps state is working against him because of it
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Conspiracy theories aren't real theories. They are more like a religion. For something to be a theory you have to be willing to compare the theory's predictions to evidence, and then give up on the theory if the evidence doesn't match up.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

40 degree day: Conspiracy theories aren't real theories. They are more like a religion. For something to be a theory you have to be willing to compare the theory's predictions to evidence, and then give up on the theory if the evidence doesn't match up.


Sounds like you are trying to say God can't be real and religion is a sham, you can't prove Q isn't real, some guy on Twitter assures me q is real and he has connections. You need more faith
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Doctor Poop: That's just what they WANT you to think


No, that's what they want you to think they want you to think.
 
