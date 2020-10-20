 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   New book claims Jeffrey Epstein was snitching on some big names before he killed himself in prison   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
brap
4 hours ago  
Interesting read.

Apparently, he was motivated by a pasterisks addiction.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/winner of the low taste award of the day
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skrowl
43 minutes ago  
"killed himself" should be in quotes in OP
 
pup.socket
41 minutes ago  
Before he was killed himself in prison.
 
sinko swimo
41 minutes ago  
quoting a guy that was on suicide watch re a guy on suicide watch who killed himself - hmm, i don't know if this is a trustworthy source
 
dkulprit
38 minutes ago  
Well supposedly one of the reasons he didn't get charges earlier was he was being protected because of his work with intelligence agencies.  So not surprising?
 
chieromancer
37 minutes ago  
In alphabetical order:

Allen, Woody
Andrew, Prince
Clinton, Bill
Dershowitz, Alan
Trump, Donald
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
37 minutes ago  
Why should we assume he's even really dead? You loonies ever heard of witness protection?

It's like that only he doesn't ever have to testify.
 
maxandgrinch
36 minutes ago  
Why does there need to be the expense and natural resource waste of a book?

Author of book: sell the names one by one to news outlets, do the chat shows, make a boatload more money quickly, then move on to the next topic, and save the paper for the next TP shortage.
 
stinkynuts
31 minutes ago  
It's okay, Hunter will spill the beans or be Epsteind here soon.

Quick question, if Epstein was alive and was able to confess, do you think the media would ever report it? Would we even know?
 
Alex_Lee
30 minutes ago  
"So the French girl goes, "what does white trash mean? I don't understand." And Trump says, ''It's me without money.'''
Donald Trump would never tell the truth, let alone admit to being white trash. If the book were factual that wouldn't be in there.
 
zepillin
29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x356]


igloos are heated by a small oil lamp, maybe a small cooking fire which would make it too damn hot for a while

this picture is weird and suspicious
 
lolmao500
29 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Well supposedly one of the reasons he didn't get charges earlier was he was being protected because of his work with intelligence agencies.  So not surprising?


Epstein was working for the FBI from his deal to his death.

Meanwhile, all the evidence the FBI/Epstein got on many powerful people never saw the light of day.

Epstein made all his money throught blackmailing powerful and rich people with his pedo ring. When the FBI first raided his house, they found the mansion full of cameras. Theres probably still hundreds if not thousands of videos of powerful people raping kids somewhere.

Something is very rotten at the FBI.
 
Advernaut
27 minutes ago  
He was motivated by news outlets with the sexual maturity of a seven-year-old?
 
bughunter
27 minutes ago  

zepillin: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x356]

igloos are heated by a small oil lamp, maybe a small cooking fire which would make it too damn hot for a while

this picture is weird and suspicious


Just like Jeffrey Epstein's death.
 
dothemath
20 minutes ago  
Man, all this over teenage pussy.
 
DHT3
19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dkulprit: Well supposedly one of the reasons he didn't get charges earlier was he was being protected because of his work with intelligence agencies.  So not surprising?

Epstein was working for the FBI from his deal to his death.

Meanwhile, all the evidence the FBI/Epstein got on many powerful people never saw the light of day.

Epstein made all his money throught blackmailing powerful and rich people with his pedo ring. When the FBI first raided his house, they found the mansion full of cameras. Theres probably still hundreds if not thousands of videos of powerful people raping kids somewhere.

Something is very rotten at the FBI.


On the one hand, this is very conspiratorial.  On the other hand, Hoover kept records on EVERYONE for leverage.  Why would his successors do any different?
 
flucto
19 minutes ago  
So the fellow prisoner says "Jeffrey, give me one anecdote that's emblematic of the essence of Donald Trump" then they read Tolstoy together and shared recipes for caviar amuse-bouche.  Seems like 100% credible prison conversation.
 
Ignoramist
16 minutes ago  
FTA:

Clinton: "That girl makes my dick harder than Chinese arithmetic."

That ranks pretty high among things that Clinton would not say.  The man was brilliant and articulate.  That quote is something a stupid person would think Clinton might say.
 
thespindrifter
15 minutes ago  

chieromancer: In alphabetical order:

Allen, Woody
Andrew, Prince
Clinton, Bill
Dershowitz, Alan
Trump, Donald


You missed Lucas, George and also Spielberg, Stephen.

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/11/​0​4/stop-youre-read-lucas-spielberg-disc​uss-indiana-jones-sleeping-11-year-old​-557532
 
thespindrifter
13 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: FTA:

Clinton: "That girl makes my dick harder than Chinese arithmetic."

That ranks pretty high among things that Clinton would not say.  The man was brilliant and articulate.  That quote is something a stupid person would think Clinton might say.


I'm laughing at this because my father was a mostly articulate Master Technician who would not only describe repair jobs as being harder than Sinon arithmetic, but my personal favorite: "those seals & gaskets are harder than Superman's dick".
 
tekmo
11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Something is very rotten at the FBI.


Scully, you're not going to believe this: the FBI has been rotten since its inception.

Exhibit A: they named their headquarters to honor a degenerate who should have been hanged for treason.
 
thejmz
10 minutes ago  
"Killed Himself" - ahhahahahaha
 
thespindrifter
9 minutes ago  

tekmo: lolmao500: Something is very rotten at the FBI.

Scully, you're not going to believe this: the FBI has been rotten since its inception.

Exhibit A: they named their headquarters to honor a degenerate who should have been hanged for treason.


You can't say "degenerate" on NüFark, it's considered "hate speech".
 
akya
7 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Why should we assume he's even really dead? You loonies ever heard of witness protection?

It's like that only he doesn't ever have to testify.


We should check the cinnabon in Omaha
cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
