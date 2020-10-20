 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Maryland couple building desks for students in need. Subby wonders if they will donate to his organization, Student Helpers In Teaching   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Do I want a desk? I wood.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh.  Fark renamed your organization to Student Helps Assist In Teaching.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That acronym is contrived and you should feel terrible about it.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be better than the 8x2 piece of 7/8" plywood I have resting on top of a pair of $30 filing cabinets.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so touching to see these people creating artisanal hand crafted desks, so that the students don't have to spend $11 at Home Depot for a cheap folding table. I guess they're the furniture equivalent of the Christians who are bringing canned beans to the homeless shelter every Saturday, instead of useable sh*t like boots and backpacks.

/yeah yeah yeah I'm cynical
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.msnbc.com/kindfund
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about using milk crates and a piece of plywood?
Extreme milk crate desk
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A lot of woodworkers started making various styles of desks for kids when the pandemic started, so his isn't the only one.  Most of those aren't asking for donations and giving away lots of desks, though, they are selling them.

This is his "how to build it" video.

DIY $20 Student Desk
Youtube eozg1PwX3yk
 
