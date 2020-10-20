 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Britain to deliberately infect healthy citizens with Covid-19 to speed up vaccine trials   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That seems incredibly immoral and irresponsible, volunteers or not. What's already known about months-long effects should raise plenty of red flags about human experimentation here.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused, do we not have enough people with covid to use in trials? Have we done so well in fighting it that we don't have enough infected people?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken pox party!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh british medias, anything to avoid this bombshell :
Fark user imageView Full Size


/checkmate mate!
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: I'm confused, do we not have enough people with covid to use in trials? Have we done so well in fighting it that we don't have enough infected people?


they're trying to figure out how much virus they have to give people to infect them.

so then when they have a vaccine, they can deliberately infect THOSE people to see if the vaccine works.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: Slaxl: I'm confused, do we not have enough people with covid to use in trials? Have we done so well in fighting it that we don't have enough infected people?

they're trying to figure out how much virus they have to give people to infect them.

so then when they have a vaccine, they can deliberately infect THOSE people to see if the vaccine works.


This feels like the hypothermia tests done in Germany during WWII.  I hope they get zero volun... oh Jeeze, 38k dumbasses signed up?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn, and here I am having to spend about $5k of project money and wait an extra month to get Human Subjects Research approval and get CITI certified so I can look at aggregate personnel records and interview a couple people. I wonder what those researchers had to go through.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I'm confused, do we not have enough people with covid to use in trials? Have we done so well in fighting it that we don't have enough infected people?


It's a vaccine, if they already have the 'rona it's pointless giving it to them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Oh british medias, anything to avoid this bombshell :
[Fark user image 490x652] /checkmate mate!

Fark user imageView Full Size

There is room for only one sexy dwarf on this sinking ship and that is I! (Time Bandits)
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stiff upper lip lads, eh wot.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Open up the bars and train doctors to be bouncers.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For the record, challenge trials are closer to the "fecal transplant" side of weird medicine than the "Tuskegee" side:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_c​h​allenge_study

According to medical ethicists, methods of conducting clinical trials by human challenge testing have improved over the 21st century to satisfy ethical, safety, and regulatory requirements, becoming scientifically acceptable and ethically valid as long as participants are well-informed and volunteer freely, and the trials adhere to established rigor for conducting clinical research.

If they're willing to give it a go, I thank them for their bravery to save others.
 
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
C19 M8.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't give Trump any ideas.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It worked with HIV and pregnancy tests.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's an extra ballsy move, as they're not testing vaccines on the 1st group. They're testing exposure amounts required for infection, and tracking the disease progression through the incubation period with no protection/treatment to stop it. This is to get a baseline of how the disease behaves in a non-protected human, so they have something to compare future vaccine tests against.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Oh british medias, anything to avoid this bombshell :
[Fark user image 490x652]

/checkmate mate!


That's gonna take a minute to process.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I'm confused, do we not have enough people with covid to use in trials? Have we done so well in fighting it that we don't have enough infected people?


... Vaccine trials
...Vaccine.
 
